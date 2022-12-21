ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZFamily

Flu and RSV cases are declining in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This flu season has seen its highest number of cases in the state since 2015, but it appears cases have peaked and are now declining, according to recent data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). The report shows there were over 5,000...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward

Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
kjzz.org

Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
West Valley View

Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions

Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
Boston 25 News WFXT

Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
kjzz.org

Kari Lake loses legal challenge in Arizona governor’s race

Republican Kari Lake has lost her legal bid to overturn her loss in the Arizona governor’s race. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued his ruling Saturday, confirming the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake’s challenge was based in part on problems that Maricopa County experienced on Election...
biztucson.com

Miramonte Homes to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona, Montana

Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. “As home buyers continue to face challenges, including supply and affordability, the market for...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Dedicates More Than $26 Million in Funding For Veterans, First Responders Programs

Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems

Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
Brenna Temple

An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots

Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
AZFamily

More Arizona travelers wearing masks amid holiday health concerns

Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
azpm.org

SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought

An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
AZFamily

Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals

Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Holiday treats with healthy benefits. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST. |. Consumer reports shares which of your favorite...
