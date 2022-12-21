Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Flu and RSV cases are declining in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This flu season has seen its highest number of cases in the state since 2015, but it appears cases have peaked and are now declining, according to recent data released by the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS). The report shows there were over 5,000...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona jobs are trending upward
Arizona added 7,000 jobs in November and the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%. Arizona seasonally-adjusted jobs rose by 7,000 in November, equal to a revised 7,000 job increase in October. The preliminary October estimate put growth at 7,300. Once again in November, state job growth was close to the average monthly gain during the five years before the pandemic began (6,300 per month).
kjzz.org
Inflation brings higher minimum wages in Arizona starting Jan. 1
Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase more than a dollar an hour. The hike is meant to keep up with the cost of living. As a result of voter-approved laws, Arizona’s minimum wage will increase based on annual inflation adjustments. The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices rose about 8% over the past year. That means Arizona’s minimum wage will go from $12.80 an hour to $13.85.
West Valley View
Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions
Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
prescottenews.com
After overwhelming voter OK, political ‘dark money’ law hailed as model – Cronkite News
It could be months before the impact of Proposition 211 is seen in Arizona, but experts are already hailing the new law aimed at exposing “dark money” in politics as a model for the rest of the nation. “Other states have passed laws that aim to address secret...
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
Election 2022: Kari Lake loses lawsuit over defeat in Arizona governor’s race
An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected Kari Lake’s challenge of the Republican’s defeat in the state’s gubernatorial race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson threw out Lake’s lawsuit, which accused Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state and governor-elect, of misconduct in her agency’s administration of the election, KNXV-TV reported.
10 Reasons You Should Think Twice About Moving to Arizona for Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Arizona...
kjzz.org
Kari Lake loses legal challenge in Arizona governor’s race
Republican Kari Lake has lost her legal bid to overturn her loss in the Arizona governor’s race. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson issued his ruling Saturday, confirming the election of Democrat Katie Hobbs. Lake’s challenge was based in part on problems that Maricopa County experienced on Election...
biztucson.com
Miramonte Homes to Provide Build-to-Rent Communities in Arizona, Montana
Miramonte Homes, an award-winning leader in residential development headquartered in Tucson, announced the launch of Miramonte Communities, a new company specializing in developing build-to-rent multifamily properties. The company announced its first communities in Arizona and Montana. “As home buyers continue to face challenges, including supply and affordability, the market for...
prescottenews.com
Supporters: Debt collection act an important protection, but not a cure-all – Cronkite News
Rodd McLeod thinks voter approval of Proposition 209 this fall will go a long way toward keeping people from being “forced out on the street or lose their cars” when they have medical bills they can’t pay. But he also thinks that consumers still need to be...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Ducey Dedicates More Than $26 Million in Funding For Veterans, First Responders Programs
Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Could Soon Look to the Mexican Coast for Answers on Water Problems
Arizona officials have taken some of the first steps to bring seawater from the Mexican coast to the faucets of Phoenix, even if lawmakers want a more deliberative process. Arizona’s Joint Legislative Water Committee held a public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority’s push to create a desalination plant amid the state’s water crisis.
An insider's guide to Arizona's top fishable hotspots
Lake Havasu, ArizonaPhoto byLake Havasu/Go Lake Havasu. Arizona is home to some of the most picturesque and fruitful fishing spots in the country. There is something to appeal to both novice and experienced fishers, with the state's high and low elevations providing an excellent opportunity to land prize fish, not to mention beautiful lifelong memories. This guide provides the best spots for fishing in Arizona, from peaceful days on the lake to thrilling adrenaline-filled adventures.
AZFamily
More Arizona travelers wearing masks amid holiday health concerns
Many were stuck waiting for their loved ones, whose flights were canceled or delayed at Sky Harbor Airport. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office released photos of a missing 12-year-old boy spotted at a Queen Creek Walmart. Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix-area malls. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Phoenix-area malls were full...
azpm.org
SRP researches cloud seeding in White Mountains to create snow amid historic drought
An empty rack of flares sits on the wing of a turboprop Piper PA31T Cheyenne II airplane. Arizona has been looking to a myriad of solutions to stem its worsening drought, including cloud seeding. The Salt River Project, which delivers water and electricity to central Arizona, has formed a partnership with the White Mountain Apache Tribe to research the feasibility of ground-based cloud seeding in the White Mountains in eastern Arizona.
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner.
YAHOO!
Judge denies challenge to Proposition 209, which gives medical debt relief to Arizona consumers
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has denied an effort to overturn Arizona's Proposition 209, a statewide ballot measure that backers billed as protecting consumers from bankruptcy and poverty from medical debt. Proposition 209, which voters passed by an overwhelming margin last month, reduces the maximum interest rate on medical...
AZFamily
Testing some cooking pans to see which of them contains PFAS chemicals
Taxpayers paying to remove some bus shelters in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s Family Investigates has learned several bus shelters have been taken down, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. Holiday treats with healthy benefits. Updated: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST. |. Consumer reports shares which of your favorite...
kjzz.org
Some students got 'acceptance' letters from ASU before they applied. Here's why
It’s the middle of college application season. This fall, Arizona State University sent roughly 7,100 “acceptance” letters to high school students in 12 districts throughout the state who hadn’t even applied yet. It’s an expansion of an outreach technique ASU had already been using for years...
