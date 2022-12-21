Governor Doug Ducey announced Thursday more than $26 million in funding for critical programs that support the mental health and well-being of veterans and first responders. “In Arizona, we work everyday to give back to our selfless veterans and first responders who have given us so much,” said Governor Ducey. “We’ve removed barriers for these brave men and women to succeed while increasing options available to care for their wellbeing. These investments build upon our actions to connect veterans and first responders with mental health services.”

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO