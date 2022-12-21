Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
A Christmas Visit With the Oldest Home in Fairfield
The historic Manahan House has been beautifully decorated for Christmas. Back in the day, visitors to the Manahan House in Fairfield, Texas would first be shown to the Drawing Room until the owner of the home was able to step away to entertain. The trees are reminiscent of Victorian times,...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Ninth Grader Recognized During Fairfield ISD School Board Meeting
FHS 9th grader, James Sims (at top) was recognized for his achievement with the Royal Rangers Ministry during the December 15, 2022 School Board meeting for Fairfield ISD. Also of note during the meeting, Sonya Gibson and Cindy Kirgan presented new CTE opportunities for FHS students including Health Science, Career Prep, and Dual Credit Cosmetology. The board could decide at our January meeting to add these courses for next year.
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fairfield Police Report – Dec. 12-18, 2022
8:51 AM-Officer Sweet on report of elderly man walking in parking lot on walker. 5:45 PM-Officer Sweet to PD to meet a complainant. 5:50 PM-Officer Ashley on report of door to door salesman. 7:28 PM-Officer Ashley on report of unruly person, was able to calm down. Tuesday, Dec. 13th. 7:42...
Comments / 0