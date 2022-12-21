Read full article on original website
Related
freestonecountytimesonline.com
A Christmas Visit With the Oldest Home in Fairfield
The historic Manahan House has been beautifully decorated for Christmas. Back in the day, visitors to the Manahan House in Fairfield, Texas would first be shown to the Drawing Room until the owner of the home was able to step away to entertain. The trees are reminiscent of Victorian times,...
fox44news.com
Waco woman wins $5,000 in radio contest
Waco (FOX 44) — Christmas came early for one woman in Waco Friday. Cen-Tex Roof Systems and iHeart Media teamed up to award one Central Texan $5,000 in Visa gift cards to make that person’s Christmas a little brighter. The recipient of the award had to register between...
WacoTrib.com
Feast in the East 2022 at Waco Multi-Purpose Center
The seventh annual Feast in the East was held Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center. The event organized by the East Waco Empowerment Project offers a free holiday meal to the community and items to help people stay warm through the winter.
Officer playing the Grinch this Christmas to help Waco family without a home
If you see the Grinch walking the streets of Waco on Friday, don't be alarmed. It's all for a good cause to help a Central Texas mother and daughter living without a home this Christmas.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
KWTX
Homestead Heritage loses café in morning fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An early morning fire has destroyed the café at Homestead Heritage Friday. The Elm Mott Fire Department responded to a structure fire call around 1:40 am. Dec. 23 at Homestead Heritage at the 608 block of Dry Creek Road. Upon arrival, crews were able to...
fox44news.com
Waco to open warming center
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – The City of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center at 1414 Jefferson Avenue as a warming center based on the predicted weather forecast. The Sul Ross Community Center will open Thursday, December 22, at 3 p.m....
News Channel 25
WIND CHILL WARNING/HARD FREEZE WARNING
25 WEATHER — The arctic front is on the move and will arrive Thursday morning here in Central Texas! It should warm slightly before 9-10am Thursday into the mid to upper 40s. The arctic front will blast into Central Texas around 8am across the northwestern counties, be in the...
freestonecountytimesonline.com
Fairfield Police Report – Dec. 12-18, 2022
8:51 AM-Officer Sweet on report of elderly man walking in parking lot on walker. 5:45 PM-Officer Sweet to PD to meet a complainant. 5:50 PM-Officer Ashley on report of door to door salesman. 7:28 PM-Officer Ashley on report of unruly person, was able to calm down. Tuesday, Dec. 13th. 7:42...
‘Superfan’ has eaten at Whataburger every day for 10 years. Here’s what she’s learned
Whataburger is a Texas staple and the fast food chain has no shortage of ardent fans. But there are regular fans and there are die-hard fans. Ashley Bean Thornton belongs to the latter category.
KTRE
Gun Barrel City issues ice warning for highway bridges
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Officials are asking drivers to be extra cautious as an arctic blast pushes into East Texas. Roads and bridges may ice, increasing risk. Please avoid crossing local bridges at this time as they are becoming icy, Gun Barrel City announced in a social media post. Specifically, they said the warning is for the bridge on TX-334 from Gun Barrel City to Seven Points.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
1 dead after shooting in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — One person is dead after a shooting in Jacksonville on Tuesday just before 5 p.m. According to Jacksonville Police Department, several calls about gunshots fired came in around 4:58 p.m. Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Wilkens and Border Streets. Upon arrival, officers found a Black male deceased […]
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead police arrest man in arson of New Dallas Highway business
A 61-year-old man remained in jail this week on a second-degree felony arson charge after the tenant of a building in Bellmead reported seeing him set fire to furniture outside, officials said. Bellmead police on Tuesday arrested John Carl Watson, 61, who is accused of setting fire Dec. 15 to...
KLTV
Palestine police ask for help identifying suspects in two robberies
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Palestine Police Department is investigating two convenience store robberies and has asked for the public’s help identifying suspects. Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, officers responded to a Mini Mart on Palestine Ave. in reference to an aggravated robbery report, according to a social media post by the police department.
inforney.com
Capital murder warrant issued following shooting death of Tyler man
An arrest warrant for capital murder has been issued following the shooting death of a Tyler man. Tarasian S. Baker, 26, of Jacksonville, is wanted by law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a media release from the Jacksonville Police Department. District Judge Michael Davis reviewed...
OHP: 32-Year-Old Killed In Ellis County Crash
A 32-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Ellis County, according to authorities. Troopers said the crash happened at around 8:23 a.m. on State Highway 15 near East County Road 47. The cause of the crash is under investigation. OHP said one of the drivers, Samuel Kraft,...
