Five Bikes Enrico Is Looking Forward To In 2023
You could definitely say that a lot of people are out revenge buying for the 2023 model year. By revenge buying, I mean spending their hard earned dollars on stuff they otherwise wouldn't. Indeed, the pandemic that has ravaged the world has further heightened the YOLO-mentality of some people, and I think motorcycle manufacturers are aware of this.
Yamaha Presents The Cygnus Griffus Monster Energy Edition Scooter In Japan
Small-displacement scooters are extremely popular in Japan, not only because of their practicality in densely populated cities, but because of their charming appeal, as well. There exists a whole microcosm of scooter-obsessed folks who customize their scooters to the moon and back, in a similar fashion as to how the bosozoku of the big bike world is styled. Most of the time, scooters like these start out life as commuter-focused machines.
Recall: 2022 GASGAS MC 250 Competition Bikes Could Have Sudden Engine Stall
On December 22, 2022, KTM North America issued a recall for 2022 GASGAS MC 250 closed course competition motorcycles, due to the possibility of the engine stalling unexpectedly. A recall for the same machine and reason was also issued in Canada by Transport Canada and was last updated on October 13, 2022.
Gear Review: Shoei Neotec II Modular Helmet
I have never liked or trusted modular helmets. The fact that I've never actually owned one is neither here nor there; I didn't like 'em and that was that. See, the reason I never liked or trusted modulars is the same reason I don't like or trust convertibles—the trading of safety, stability, and comfort for a gimmick of dubious utility. That all changed recently, however—at least my opinions on modular helmets—when I tried out Shoei's Neotec II and it opened my eyes to the wonders of modulars.
Tucano Urbano's T.Ur Presents The New All-Weather Roadbook Jacket
I'm a firm believer that all-weather gear is a godsend to folks like me who ride in all weather. While I don't really care for thermal wear—as the temps where I'm from hardly ever dip below the 70s—I certainly have a strong appreciation for waterproof gear that can quickly be convertible to breathable gear in hot weather.
2022 Ducati Panigale V4 World Champion Replica Bikes Have Already Sold Out
It’s December 23, 2022—and it was only about a week ago that Ducati announced its celebratory 2022 Panigale V4 World Champion Replica machines. Just 260 each of the Bagnaia 2022 World Champion Replica and Bautista 2022 World Champion Replica machines would ever be made, a number chosen to simultaneously celebrate Ducati’s founding in 1926. Each machine would, of course, be numbered, and also signed by the respective Ducati champions—with signatures protected under a clear coat afterward to seal the deal.
This Wassell Mudlark Is A Custom Ice Tracker Gone Very, Very Right
It’s ice central in Chicago right now—which makes it the absolute perfect time to contemplate this custom 1973 Wassell Mudlark build that was handcrafted by Chris Tope and his shop, Utopeia Moto Company. After undergoing a thorough transformation, it’s now an ice tracker, fittingly called the Ice Pick.
