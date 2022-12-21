TAMPA, Fla. - More than a hundred families got a warm place to stay, a warm meal and Christmas gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Metropolitan Ministries. Shaheeda LaGrande and her four children were thrilled to wake up to presents under the tree, but for Shaheeda, the best gift was having them all together. It was something she had to sacrifice for six months at the beginning of this year.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO