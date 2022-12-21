Read full article on original website
Elderly residents of St. Petersburg apartment complex face uncomfortable Christmas without heatEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart is now using drones for deliveriesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"L. CaneClearwater, FL
According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, FloridaModern GlobeDunedin, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa Bay area farmers brace for another night of freezing temperatures
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Jake Raburn of Hinton Farms Produce is relieved after surviving the first freeze warning of the holiday weekend. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best," Raburn said. A strong cold front is spilling arctic air south across the eastern U.S. just in...
Having a merry Christmas was a triumph for struggling families, thanks to Metropolitan Ministries
TAMPA, Fla. - More than a hundred families got a warm place to stay, a warm meal and Christmas gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Metropolitan Ministries. Shaheeda LaGrande and her four children were thrilled to wake up to presents under the tree, but for Shaheeda, the best gift was having them all together. It was something she had to sacrifice for six months at the beginning of this year.
Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents
More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"
Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
Four strangers rent a car from Tampa to Ohio after canceled flight
TAMPA, Fla. — People are doing all they can to make it home for the holiday as airport cancellations and delays surge during the holiday weekend. Four strangers at Tampa International Airport decided to take a road trip. Their flight from Tampa to Cleveland was canceled on Thursday because of the winter storm.
Florida freeze may impact home landscaping
Across the Tampa Bay region, temperatures are expected to dip below freezing over Christmas weekend.
Elderly tenants in St. Pete are without heat and hot water on Christmas Eve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tensions at a St. Petersburg apartment complex have hit a boiling point between many of its tenants and management. Much of the frustration, according to the folks that live at the complex, is that the heat is currently not working so many feel like they’re left in the cold this holiday season.
More driving school employees quit over lack of pay
Driving school employees at All Florida Safety Institute are quitting, as the school stopped paying some of the staff.
Tampa Bay homeless urged to seek shelter against bitterly cold weather
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Homelessness is on the rise in our area, and while that’s always a concern, bitter cold temperatures heading our way could make matters worse – if not dangerous. That has area shelters ramping up resources ahead of the Christmas freeze heading our way. “Oh,...
Cash, check, crab legs: Healthcare CEO charged with ‘scheme to defraud’
CEO Wendy Merson of Windmoor Healthcare of Pinellas Park was charged with three counts of scheme to defraud, records show.
Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants
The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
4 Habitat for Humanity homes dedicated just in time for the holidays
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Four families will be spending their holidays in their very own homes, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. The homes are being dedicated just three days before Christmas. Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties is hosting the four home dedication ceremonies located in...
Local charities provide free Christmas meals to people in need
Metropolitan Ministries will offer a Christmas meal, water, and coffee at The Portico Cafe in Tampa and also at Healing Hearts Cafe in Zephyrhills.
‘NO WORDS’: Florida gopher tortoise found with airbrushed shell
A Florida animal sanctuary is reminding residents and tourists to stop painting the shells of turtles and gopher tortoises.
The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market is Florida’s next great deli
The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market may be the best new addition to the Tampa Bay region. The sprawling fresh market has grazing boards to-go, and one of the most exceptional sandwich selections in town. This curated space features a darn fine array of artisanal cheeses, and well sourced meats from across the country. Chef Rocco Taliani has created a savory wonderland in the area.
How to prevent freezing pipes during freezing temperatures
Freezing temperatures mean freezing pipes, especially for Florida plumbing that isn't prepared for what's coming. That means you have to prepare instead.
Codes is headlining a secret, New Year's Eve warehouse rave in Tampa
The promoter says it'll reveal the address a day before the show.
This modern Central Florida cabin is held up by massive, indoor cypress trees
We'll admit that we're pretty cynical about new construction in Florida. The boom of cheap and quick housing that's come to be the dominant form of housing in the Sunshine State carries as many connotations as its typically shoddy workmanship does hazards. Still, there are people doing good work in...
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History
Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
Strangers road trip from Tampa to Cleveland after canceled flight, TikTok's go viral
TAMPA, Fla. - Winter weather is canceling and delaying flights all across the country, but a group headed to Ohio was determined to get there for Christmas – no matter what it took. Thursday, their flight from Tampa to Cleveland got canceled, so four strangers teamed up, rented a...
