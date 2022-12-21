ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Having a merry Christmas was a triumph for struggling families, thanks to Metropolitan Ministries

TAMPA, Fla. - More than a hundred families got a warm place to stay, a warm meal and Christmas gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Metropolitan Ministries. Shaheeda LaGrande and her four children were thrilled to wake up to presents under the tree, but for Shaheeda, the best gift was having them all together. It was something she had to sacrifice for six months at the beginning of this year.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Power outages and freezing temperatures greet Tampa Bay area residents

More than 1,000 customers in Pinellas County were without power Saturday morning, as the frigid temperatures stressed power utilities. Duke Energy reported more than 600 homes and businesses in the Largo and Pinellas Park area were without electricity. About 260 customers in Seminole were also without power. And around 200 customers were without electricity in northern Clearwater.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

An Image of What Looked Like the Virgin Mary Appeared on a Florida Bank. It was Called a "Christmas Miracle"

Photo byPolihale, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. People who have lived in Florida for some time may remember the "Christmas miracle" of 1996 that occurred in Clearwater. How it Started: In mid-December 1996, the image of a figure appeared on the Seminole Finance Corporation building at the intersections of U.S. 19 and Drew Street in Clearwater. The figure appeared to be made up of rainbow-colored swirls that took on a familiar shape to many - that of the Virgin Mary.
CLEARWATER, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Brunches In Tampa | 7 Must-Try Tampa Brunch Restaurants

The dynamic city of Tampa is a study in contradictions. It is vibrant, yet laid back, bound to its extraordinary past, yet undeniably modern. Tampa draws you in with its rich history, a wide range of activities, and outstanding food scene. So, after sleeping in following a fun-filled day of...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market is Florida’s next great deli

The Mustard Seed Deli & Charcuterie Market may be the best new addition to the Tampa Bay region. The sprawling fresh market has grazing boards to-go, and one of the most exceptional sandwich selections in town. This curated space features a darn fine array of artisanal cheeses, and well sourced meats from across the country. Chef Rocco Taliani has created a savory wonderland in the area.
TAMPA, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This modern Central Florida cabin is held up by massive, indoor cypress trees

We'll admit that we're pretty cynical about new construction in Florida. The boom of cheap and quick housing that's come to be the dominant form of housing in the Sunshine State carries as many connotations as its typically shoddy workmanship does hazards. Still, there are people doing good work in...
DOVER, FL
Modern Globe

Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden History

Sulphur Springs Pool, crowds observing swimmers : Tampa, Fla.Photo byCourtesy, Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library System. When you hear the words Sulphur Springs, Tampa, you may think of a few things. Perhaps the landmark Sulphur Springs Water Tower or the public Sulphur Springs Pool. But few people remember what Sulphur Springs used to be — a popular vacation spot. Luckily, the Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center is here to remind us of this vibrant, local history.
TAMPA, FL

