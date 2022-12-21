Margaret Mary Brennan née Corbett passed away Dec. 15, 2022, after a months-long battle with cancer. She was 84 years old. Margaret was born Nov. 28, 1938, on Staten Island, the youngest child of Michael J. and Mary D. (née Walsh) Corbett. Margaret was raised on Staten Island as a member of Sacred Heart parish and graduated from St. Peter’s High School for Girls in 1956. She worked as a secretary for the S.N. Eben Corporation, a Manhattan insurance brokerage, until her marriage to Edward T. Brennan May 14, 1960. The couple had four children and resided in the Westerleigh section of Staten Island in St. Teresa’s parish for over 25 years.

