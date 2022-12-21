Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
This is what it looks like when the Hudson River floodsJenn LeachNew York City, NY
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Related
tworivertimes.com
Horace Guenter Hagen
Horace Guenter Hagen, 83, of Red Bank, died suddenly Dec. 14, 2022 at home. He was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Schleswig-Holstein, a rural area of Northern Germany on the Baltic Sea. In 1953, at the age of 14, Horace and his family immigrated to the United States, coming through...
tworivertimes.com
Dr. Peter C. Kelly
Dr. Peter C. Kelly, 93, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife and five children. Born in Newark, he graduated Seton Hall Preparatory School. He then attended Seton Hall University and was a member of the ROTC program. He then furthered his education at Temple University where he received his degree in podiatric medicine. To honor his ROTC commitment, he was assigned to the Army as a 2nd Lt. in the 82nd Airborne Division where he was a paratrooper.
tworivertimes.com
Marion Irene Marrazzo
Marion Irene Marrazzo née Bennett passed away Dec. 16, 2022. Marion was born at home in Middletown, the daughter of Mary and Benjamin Bennett. Her childhood was during the Great Depression and World War II. Some of her fondest childhood memories included attending movies at the Carlton Theatre – especially those with Roy Rogers – swimming, boating and crabbing in the Shrewsbury River, swimming in the ocean at Sea Bright, and attending school in Red Bank. She was one of 10 children (five brothers and five sisters).
tworivertimes.com
Margaret Mary Brennan
Margaret Mary Brennan née Corbett passed away Dec. 15, 2022, after a months-long battle with cancer. She was 84 years old. Margaret was born Nov. 28, 1938, on Staten Island, the youngest child of Michael J. and Mary D. (née Walsh) Corbett. Margaret was raised on Staten Island as a member of Sacred Heart parish and graduated from St. Peter’s High School for Girls in 1956. She worked as a secretary for the S.N. Eben Corporation, a Manhattan insurance brokerage, until her marriage to Edward T. Brennan May 14, 1960. The couple had four children and resided in the Westerleigh section of Staten Island in St. Teresa’s parish for over 25 years.
tworivertimes.com
Edward Carton
Edward Carton, 59, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, formerly from Middletown, passed away peacefully at his home Dec. 3, 2022. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Ann and Leo J. Carton, and brother Matthew. He is survived by his loving son Sean Drella (Meghann) and two grandchildren, Sean and Myles; brothers and sisters, Regina, William (Denise), Valerie, Diana, Lorraine Gaffigan (James), Steven (Dianne); and his nieces and nephews.
tworivertimes.com
Dennis Bulmer
Dennis Bulmer passed away Dec. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was a lifelong resident of Keansburg and Middletown. Dennis was born Sept. 12, 1950; 16 years later he met the love of his life, Linda. They would spend the next 65 years building their wonderful family with three children that would grow into eight grandchildren.
Comments / 0