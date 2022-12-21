Fogo de Chão Reopens This Weekend, Ember Kitchen Is Opening Soon, Ezov Is Opening Later, Batch Is Open Now, and Would You Believe We Have a Sweet Array of NYE Recommendations for You, O Holiday-Harried Citizen?

Read full article on original website
Hard freeze warning in place for Christmas
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Holidays!. We have a hard freeze warning in place until 10 am Sunday. We will be briefly above freezing this afternoon. However, overnight we are right back into the 20s. Christmas Day will be sunny and near 50. If you wanted a warm-up for Christmas, we...
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
TX Woman Turns Home into Gingerbread House
A Texas woman has transformed her home into a life-size gingerbread house for the holiday season, keeping up with an annual tradition she started three Christmases ago. Kyle resident Kristine Lilly started going over the top with her holiday decorations in 2020 as a way to combat the isolation she felt during the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, Lilly had to spend Christmas without her two grown children, who were stationed on military bases, and without her granddaughter.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
Frozen pipes keep plumbers and firefighters busy every year.
Some Central Texans spent the day without heat amid freezing temperatures
Some Atmos Energy customers continued to be without heat Friday evening amid freezing temperatures. Residents in parts of Leander, Cedar Park, Lago Vista, Round Rock, Hutto and Sun City have been complaining on social media since the morning about the lack of natural gas service from the company. Sunnie Fox...
Some H-E-B customers experience long lines from card machine issues
The holiday season means long lines as grocery shoppers try to snag last minute items. But some HEB customers were left waiting longer than usual.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022 – Grocery, pharmacy and retail shops near you
Looking for Austin stores open on Christmas Day 2022? You are in the right place!. For better or worse, shopping and Christmas go hand-in-hand. While we all try to plan and get our shopping done early, there are always those last-minute additions you have to run out and buy – sometimes on Christmas Day.
Texas Transportation Department Turns Heads With 'Dark' Christmas Tweet
The City of Austin's Transportation Department's latest tweet is raising major concerns.
Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!
Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Road near Samsung site in Taylor officially named ‘Samsung Highway’
On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court announced the road currently known as Future County Road (CR 404 to FM 973) near the Samsung site in Taylor was officially named "Samsung Highway."
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
