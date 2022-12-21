Read full article on original website
Fort Dodge Police investigate Christmas Day homicide
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Christmas Day in Fort Dodge, according to authorities. Police say someone shot 46-year Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge on the 1000 block of 10th Street SW at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Day. First responders tried to save Dungy’s life, […]
Sioux City Journal
20-year-old Storm Lake woman charged with stabbing boyfriend in the back
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A male victim was flown to a Sioux City hospital Monday with "serious injuries," after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him in the back at a Storm Lake residence. Jezebella Ehsa, 20, of Storm Lake, has been charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a class...
bigcountry1077.com
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
siouxlandnews.com
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
kiwaradio.com
Primghar Woman Taken To Hospital, Charged After Accident Near Archer
Archer, Iowa– A Primghar woman was taken to the hospital and also faces charges after an accident near Archer on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:35 a.m., 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens of Primghar was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup eastbound on 390th Street near Archer. They tell us that 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer was westbound on 390th in a 2003 Chevy pickup.
more1049.com
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
1380kcim.com
Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll
A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
Fire destroys building near Sibley
An early morning fire destroyed a building near Sibley on Thursday.
bigcountry1077.com
Hospital Officials Further Discuss Respiratory Infection Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The quick onset of winter weather has not helped recent respiratory infection issues in many areas. As first noted in last weekend’s Weekly Health Update, Spencer Hospital has been seeing increased numbers of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, but Director of Laboratory and Rehab Services Jordan Reed says that trend is continuing to change.
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
bigcountry1077.com
Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia Formerly of Peterson
Funeral services for Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia, formerly of Peterson will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial taking place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Aurelia Community Center. Redig...
kiow.com
National Weather Service Issues Hazardous Traveling Report
The area is experiencing a blizzard that couldn’t have come at a worse time for many local travelers. The National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Travel Timing report that outlines when they believe conditions will become impossible for area travel. The northern Iowa report states that open and rural will be especially susceptible to the worst of conditions, and travel may be virtually impossible at times.
nwestiowa.com
City of Sheldon could buy nuisance property
SHELDON—The property in Sheldon with a “No More Junk” sign soon could be junked by the city. One of the consent agenda items on the Sheldon City Council agenda for Wednesday's meeting is the purchase and cleanup of the property at 421 Third Ave. in Sheldon. The city plans to set aside $19,000 in urban renewal funds in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget with $5,000 going toward the purchase of the property and the rest going toward the demolition of the house that sits on the land along with filling in the land where the foundation was.
