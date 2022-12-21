Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
WFAE.org
A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture
Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)
Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
These Charlotte-area restaurants closed their doors in 2022
CHARLOTTE — These Charlotte-area restaurants served customers for the last time in 2022, a year that saw the food and beverage industry continue to adjust to challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The owners of Taproom Social in uptown and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South End both said...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 16 to 22:. • AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5. • La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 97 • Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97 • Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. –...
qcitymetro.com
Naomi Rodgers, who grew up singing in a N.C. church, talks about playing the iconic Tina Turner
Naomi Rodgers was touring with the musical “Frozen” when the text message arrived. “Hey, do you think Tina is in your wheelhouse?” her agent asked, referring to the legendary Tina Turner, winner of 12 Grammy Awards. Though somewhat unfamiliar with the Tina Turner story, Rodgers, 23, submitted...
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
‘Emotion and joy’: Johnny Burrito’s first employee retires after nearly 25 years
CHARLOTTE — The first employee of Uptown Charlotte’s Johnny Burrito is retiring after nearly 25 years on the job. As Martha Harris greeted her customers, she was greeted with a token of appreciation Thursday for her hard work at the restaurant. “I’m going to be crying like a...
cn2.com
“Prayer Room” at Food Pantry Honors Dedicated Volunteers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A nonprofit in Rock Hill, that works each week to feed hundreds in the community, has a place to pray in memory of their most dedicated volunteers. Sandra Evans, Director of the Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill, says you can still...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)
The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
Charlotte Stories
New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping
Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
wccbcharlotte.com
Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
Thousands without power across Charlotte as Arctic blast brings dangerously cold air
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than 160,000 people in North Carolina and South Carolina are without electricity as high winds from the Arctic blast took down trees and power lines Friday morning. Some areas in Charlotte saw gusts up to 62 mph Friday morning. As of 1:15 p.m., nearly 12,000...
WBTV
Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
Winter storm already causes delays and cancelations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter weather is already impacting flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport during the holiday travel weekend. Cancelations and delays are expected to get worse further into the week because of the weather. Some airlines tried to get ahead of the cancelation and delays by asking people...
CMPD investigating fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. The victim was transported from the hotel to an area hospital where they were...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
qcnews.com
Passengers making due at CLT airport
Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly. Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly.
