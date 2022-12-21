ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WFAE.org

A coffee shop in west Charlotte preserves Black history and culture

Archive CLT is a Black-owned coffee shop in west Charlotte that opened a few months ago to preserve Black history and culture. In addition to the coffee, patrons can grab sandwiches, pastries, and a variety of hot teas. The store also has an array of ephemera items, vintage posters, books, and photography to connect and inspire the community.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free 6-count Fruit Box from Edible (no purchase required)

Edible, formerly known as Edible Arrangements, is offering everyone a FREE 6-count fruit box through the end of 2022. The offer is valid at any location, and requires no purchase. Just stop by and ask for it. One per person. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 16 to 22:. • AMF Centennial Lanes, 4501 South Blvd. – 98.5. • La Dolcezza Bakery Cafe, 1607 Montford Drive – 97 • Mocco Bistro, 4004 South Blvd. – 97 • Pizza Hut, 3909 South Blvd. –...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show

DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
DENVER, NC
cn2.com

“Prayer Room” at Food Pantry Honors Dedicated Volunteers

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A nonprofit in Rock Hill, that works each week to feed hundreds in the community, has a place to pray in memory of their most dedicated volunteers. Sandra Evans, Director of the Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill, says you can still...
ROCK HILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 16-22)

The Union County Health Department inspected these restaurants Dec. 16 to 22:. • 7-Eleven Store, 304 Unionville-Indian Trail Road – 93 • Apostle 'que, 1210 Langdon Terrace Drive – 98.5. • Athenian Grill, 614 South Indian Trail Road – 97.5. • Biscuitville, 13703 U.S. 74 – 100...
UNION COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

New Stores Coming to Charlotte-Area Simon Malls: Last-Minute Shopping

Today, three Charlotte-area Simon Malls (Concord Mills, Charlotte Premium Outlets and SouthPark Malls) announced the addition of new stores just in time for some last-minute holiday shopping. NOW OPEN at Charlotte Premium Outlets:. Journeys. VinoRita. The Inspiration Co. All Star Elite. OPENING TODAY at SouthPark Mall:. Alexander McQueen. NOW OPEN...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Arctic Blast Forced Trees Onto Homes, Left Thousands Without Power Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE – An arctic cold blast forced trees onto homes and left thousands without power across the Carolinas. But still, many people braved the cold weather across the Charlotte-area Friday, especially those who needed to shop. The Harris Teeter in East Charlotte was buzzing with people who were bundled up in layers while shopping in 25 degree weather Friday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Downed power lines close portion of South Blvd. in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Boulevard is closed in both directions early Friday morning in south Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the road is closed in the 440 block of South Boulevard due to power lines across the roadway. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Passengers making due at CLT airport

Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly. Despite cancellations and delays, people at Charlotte Douglas International Airport stay hopeful amid the chaos. Some even have a Plan B if they can't fly.
CHARLOTTE, NC

