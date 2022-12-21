Read full article on original website
Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia Formerly of Peterson
Funeral services for Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia, formerly of Peterson will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial taking place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Aurelia Community Center. Redig...
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
Hospital Officials Further Discuss Respiratory Infection Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The quick onset of winter weather has not helped recent respiratory infection issues in many areas. As first noted in last weekend’s Weekly Health Update, Spencer Hospital has been seeing increased numbers of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, but Director of Laboratory and Rehab Services Jordan Reed says that trend is continuing to change.
Black Hills Energy Offers Advice on Staying Warm and Safe As Temperatures Plummet
Spencer, IA (KICD)– When the snow ends on Thursday, much of the Upper Midwest is going to be going into the deep freeze when it comes to temperatures. Lynn Porter from Black Hills Energy tells KICD News when it comes to extreme cold, there are ways to stay warm while also being energy efficient.
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
