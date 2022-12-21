Read full article on original website
Two injured in Highway 71 crash
Road conditions were listed by the State Patrol as “icy” when a one-vehicle crash occurred, the afternoon of Dec. 20 on Highway 71 north of Windom. Taken by ambulance to Windom Area Health were Larry and April Anderson, ages 74 and 75, of Waskisch, Minn. The injuries were described by the State Patrol as “non-life-threatening.”
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
Woman hurt in recent Highway 60 crash
A 32-year-old Good Thunder woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Windom on Highway 60. According to the State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy, at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 60 in Delafield Township. The...
MnDOT: No Travel Advisory, plows pulled
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT opened Interstate 90, this morning, but a “no travel advisory” remains in affect for southcentral and southwest Minnesota. A “No Travel Advisory” remains on all highways in the following counties: Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Nobles, Rock, Sibley, Waseca, and Watonwan.
ROADS CLOSED, TRAVEL ADVISORIES
MnDOT has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota including I-90 due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties in the no-travel advisory include Brown, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Watonwan, Nicollet, Sibley, Le Sueur, Martin, Nobles, Rock, Faribault and Jackson. MnDOT is reminding motorists that it is illegal to travel on a closed road and if a motorist requires rescuing, they are liable for all related rescue costs. Most state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota closed at 7 Thursday evening. Additional road closures are likely as conditions are expected to further deteriorate with prolonged high winds, blowing and drifting snow, dramatically reduced visibility and extremely dangerous wind chills. The latest road reports are available at 511 mn dot org.
Primghar Woman Faces Charges After Crash Near Archer
Archer, IA (KICD) — A Primghar woman injured in a crash near Archer yesterday morning is facing several vehicle citations. According to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens was travelling East on 390th Street when she crossed the centerline and drifted into oncoming traffic. 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer tried to pull onto the shoulder to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful.
Travel Remains Not Advised Across Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Law enforcement agencies across the local area are continuing to advise no travel as blizzard conditions continue to greatly reduce visibility. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells KICD News he and his team have been constantly running to help stranded motorists all morning but that will not be the case going forward on Friday afternoon unless there is a medical emergency.
Updated, 9:41 a.m., Dec. 24–Christmas storm brings host of changes; Watch for updates
Newest updates within the last half-hour–Windom Street Department to hit the streets very shortly and Cottonwood County issues warning about county roads. The 2022 Christmas storm continues to rage on, causing major travel issues and closing multiple businesses and governmental offices. As we receive information on these closures and other reports, readers can find updates here at www.windomnews.com.
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
Hospital Officials Further Discuss Respiratory Infection Numbers
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The quick onset of winter weather has not helped recent respiratory infection issues in many areas. As first noted in last weekend’s Weekly Health Update, Spencer Hospital has been seeing increased numbers of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, but Director of Laboratory and Rehab Services Jordan Reed says that trend is continuing to change.
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia Formerly of Peterson
Funeral services for Ronald “Ron” Rushton of Aurelia, formerly of Peterson will be Wednesday, December 28th, at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church in Peterson with burial taking place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Aurelia Community Center. Redig...
