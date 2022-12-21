Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon City Council Hears Update on Water System Improvements
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — The city of Sheldon recently approved a two-phase plan to improve their water system and the City Council approved a reduction of cost to part of the work at their latest meeting. Public Works Director Todd Uhl updated the council on progress as well as...
bigcountry1077.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
Comments / 0