Cold weather is adjusting many schedules today. Security Bank and Trust will be open from 10 am to 3. Commercial Bank will open at 10. The Fulton County Transit Authority will run today only for those who require life-sustaining trips. This includes those requiring dialysis, wound care, cancer treatments, and other medical care. Riders will need to be patient regarding pickups.

FULTON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO