Related
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
These Cities to See Biggest Price Drops Amid Talk of Housing Market Crash
Experts believe that the housing market is currently undergoing a correction characterized by price declines.
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
Here's where mortgage rates and home prices may be headed in 2023
The housing market is still up double digits from a year ago, but where will it go in 2023? Danielle Hale, Realtor.com's chief economist, breaks down her predictions for home buyers and sellers.
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
Homebuyers will flock to the Midwest in 2023 because prices will still be too expensive in coastal states, a Zillow economist predicts
Orphe Divounguy, a senior economist at Zillow, said the Midwest's affordability is attractive to remote workers in expensive states like California.
Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com
Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year. The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
8 Surprising Places Where Home Prices are Dropping
Although the housing market has featured soaring prices for the past couple of years, it's finally showing signs of cooling off. Because of this, there are savings popping up in cities you wouldn't...
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
For home buyers, 2022 was brutal. Why ’23 could be a bit better.
The 2020s have mistreated home buyers. 2023 could mark a turning point.
Housing market question: Should I sell my house now or wait until 2023?
With mortgage rates still high and a stalling housing market, you may be asking yourself when the right time to sell your house is.
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: December 24, 2022 | Rates steadily trending down
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. After spending most of the year skyrocketing...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
New home sales rise 5.8% in November — but dip in the Northeast, South
Sales of new US single-family homes rose for a second straight month in November likely as Americans took advantage of a retreat in mortgage rates and incentives from desperate builders, but the overall housing market remains depressed. New home sales increased 5.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said Friday. October’s sales pace was revised lower to 605,000 units from the previously reported 632,000. Sales surged in the Midwest and West, but fell in the Northeast and the densely populated South. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of US home sales, slipping to a rate of 600,000 units...
US new home sales unexpectedly increase in November for second straight month
Mortgage rates have more than doubled over the past year, pushing many prospective homebuyers out of the market, even as home prices remain near a record-high.
Housing Market Supply Is Keeping Prices From Crashing
The low housing inventory is actually keeping prices in some areas "more stable than you would think just because there's a scarcity," one expert told Newsweek.
Housing Prices Likely to Have Slow Fall in 2023
The U.S. housing market is clearly slowing down. The Census Bureau’s statistics show that building starts dropped around 11% between Jan 2021 and Oct 2022 and dropped 6% in the twelve months to October. New home sales are down over 30% from the beginning of 2021 and down 6%...
Reflecting a Weakening Housing Market, Builder Confidence Declined Every Month in 2022
High mortgage rates, elevated construction costs running well above the inflation rate and flagging consumer demand due to deteriorating affordability conditions have dragged builder sentiment down every month in 2022. Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes posted its 12th straight monthly decline in December, dropping two...
