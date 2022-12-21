ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
The Hill

Here’s where home prices are heading in 2023: Realtor.com

Story at a glance A new forecast from Realtor.com projects home prices will increase nationwide by 5.4 percent next year.  The real estate company expects that mortgage rates will continue to hover around 7 percent. High mortgage rates alongside price growth will push up monthly payments by close to 28 percent to $2,430. Americans have…
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
New York Post

New home sales rise 5.8% in November — but dip in the Northeast, South

Sales of new US single-family homes rose for a second straight month in November likely as Americans took advantage of a retreat in mortgage rates and incentives from desperate builders, but the overall housing market remains depressed. New home sales increased 5.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said Friday. October’s sales pace was revised lower to 605,000 units from the previously reported 632,000. Sales surged in the Midwest and West, but fell in the Northeast and the densely populated South. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of US home sales, slipping to a rate of 600,000 units...
NASDAQ

Housing Prices Likely to Have Slow Fall in 2023

The U.S. housing market is clearly slowing down. The Census Bureau’s statistics show that building starts dropped around 11% between Jan 2021 and Oct 2022 and dropped 6% in the twelve months to October. New home sales are down over 30% from the beginning of 2021 and down 6%...
dcd.com

Reflecting a Weakening Housing Market, Builder Confidence Declined Every Month in 2022

High mortgage rates, elevated construction costs running well above the inflation rate and flagging consumer demand due to deteriorating affordability conditions have dragged builder sentiment down every month in 2022. Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes posted its 12th straight monthly decline in December, dropping two...

