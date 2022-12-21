Sales of new US single-family homes rose for a second straight month in November likely as Americans took advantage of a retreat in mortgage rates and incentives from desperate builders, but the overall housing market remains depressed. New home sales increased 5.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 640,000 units last month, the Commerce Department said Friday. October’s sales pace was revised lower to 605,000 units from the previously reported 632,000. Sales surged in the Midwest and West, but fell in the Northeast and the densely populated South. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for a small share of US home sales, slipping to a rate of 600,000 units...

