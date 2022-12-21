ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

NJ.com

What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars

It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dodgers were surprised by 1 aspect of Trevor Bauer decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have two weeks to decide what they want to do with Trevor Bauer now that the he has been reinstated, and it sounds like they expected to have more time to address the situation. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times was told by people familiar with the situation that the... The post Report: Dodgers were surprised by 1 aspect of Trevor Bauer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal

The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees

The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

Why Eagles’ Gardner Minshew not taking solace solid performance after loss to Cowboys | ‘We lost, so that sucks’

ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew broke the huddle with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, down 40-34 to the Dallas Cowboys in Saturday’s pivotal NFC East game. Minshew had led the offense 56 yards down the field and down to the Cowboys’ 19-yard line with a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and kick a potential game-winning extra point.
DALLAS, TX
NJ.com

Former Yankees draft pick is making history in another sport

Austin Aune isn’t done yet. The former Yankees draft pick, now 29 years old, is college football’s oldest active quarterback with one more year of NCAA eligibility. He entered the transfer portal following his junior season at the University of North Texas. Aune said a week ago that...
