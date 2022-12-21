Read full article on original website
What channel is Pittsburgh Steelers game today? (12/24/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Pittsburgh Steelers, led by quarterback Kenny Pickett, in an NFL Week 16 AFC football game on Saturday, December 24, 2022 (12/24/2022) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
Jets’ Zach Wilson reacts to Jaguars disaster, admits ‘you can’t blame’ coaches for benching him again
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said last week that he was playing more freely because “the worst has already happened.” Wilson was referring to last month’s benching, which came amid a firestorm of criticism over his poor play and his lack of accountability after the loss to the Patriots.
NFL analyst says Jets’ Zach Wilson could be one of “biggest busts” in NFL history
Thursday night was not a good look for Zach Wilson. In a 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets quarterback was 9-for-18 for 82 yards with an interception for a 41.9 passer rating. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Down by 13 late in the...
What channel is Los Angeles Rams game today? (12/25/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV vs. Broncos on Christmas | Odds, Picks, NFL Week 16
The Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, meet the Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, in an NFL Week 16 Christmas Day football game on Sunday, December 25, 2022 (12/25/2022) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE.
Giants’ Isaiah Hodgins trash-talked Vikings’ Patrick Peterson in 27-24 loss. Here’s what star CB said to him
You could forgive Isaiah Hodgins if he was feeling it. He was getting his first sustained action with the Giants, who grabbed him off the scrap heap when the Buffalo Bills put him on waivers in early November, and he was making clutch catches against the Minnesota Vikings — namely eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson.
MLB insider pitches potential Yankees trade for pair of All-Stars
It’s just a pitch, but MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand brings up an interesting trade the New York Yankees could consider this offseason. He suggests that the Yankees could make a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates to get outfielder Bryan Reynolds and right-hander David Bednar in exchange for No. 2 prospect Jasson Domínguez, right-hander Clayton Beeter, right-hander Drew Thorpe and outfielder Elijah Dunham.
Report: Dodgers were surprised by 1 aspect of Trevor Bauer decision
The Los Angeles Dodgers have two weeks to decide what they want to do with Trevor Bauer now that the he has been reinstated, and it sounds like they expected to have more time to address the situation. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times was told by people familiar with the situation that the... The post Report: Dodgers were surprised by 1 aspect of Trevor Bauer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What’s the latest on Yankees’ bid to trade for Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds?
Something will have to give. — Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Bryan Reynolds has requested a trade, but it’s not clear that the Pirates want to trade a star player who’s under team control until 2025. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported last week that “One rival exec...
Yankees Trade Rumors: Brian Cashman hints at incoming deal
The New York Yankees have been linked to the trade market consistently over the past few weeks, especially with an opening at the left field position. Having missed out on the majority of top free agent options, trading for a new left fielder seems like the most likely scenario, and general manager Brian Cashman is already hard at work trying to find the right player for the right price.
What Now as Cubs Target Signs With Giants?
One of the Chicago Cubs outfield targets has just signed with the San Francisco Giants, who do they turn to now?
Eagles’ coach on Gardner Minshew starting vs. Cowboys: He can make defenses ‘look silly’
PHILADELPHIA – Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew stood at his locker with his backpack slung on his shoulder, itching to end the interviews so he could study more for Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. On Thursday morning, head coach Nick Sirianni announced that Hurts would not play...
Former Cleveland Pitcher Signs With The Yankees
The New York Yankees picked up a former Cleveland pitcher as they continue to make move after move this offseason. The pitcher that the Guardians lost and the Yankees picked up is Tanner Tully. Tully was a 26th-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and has spent his entire career...
Why Eagles’ Gardner Minshew not taking solace solid performance after loss to Cowboys | ‘We lost, so that sucks’
ARLINGTON, Texas – Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew broke the huddle with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter, down 40-34 to the Dallas Cowboys in Saturday’s pivotal NFC East game. Minshew had led the offense 56 yards down the field and down to the Cowboys’ 19-yard line with a chance to tie the game with a touchdown and kick a potential game-winning extra point.
NFC playoff picture: Here’s what must happen on Christmas Eve for Giants to clinch playoff berth
Will the Giants clinch a playoff berth on Christmas Eve?. Here’s what must happen Saturday for them to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016:. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Giants win and Washington loss and Detroit loss. OR. Giants win and Washington loss...
Former Yankees draft pick is making history in another sport
Austin Aune isn’t done yet. The former Yankees draft pick, now 29 years old, is college football’s oldest active quarterback with one more year of NCAA eligibility. He entered the transfer portal following his junior season at the University of North Texas. Aune said a week ago that...
How to watch NFL Red Zone on Christmas Eve (12/24/2022) | Week 16
WATCH NFL GAMES (and NFL RED ZONE Channel) WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. With the NFL moving most Week 16 games to Saturday, RedZone host Scott Hanson said that the channel will air on Christmas Eve, but not on Christmas Day, when there are only three games.
NFL makes ruling on non-call in Giants’ win over Commanders: Was it pass interference?
The NFL has admitted that officials screwed up and should’ve called pass interference on the Giants on the Washington Commanders’ final play of the Giants’ 20-12 victory last Sunday night, NFL.com reports. Had a penalty been called on cornerback Darnay Holmes, who had receiver Curtis Samuel in...
Christmas Eve DraftKings promo code: Claim over $1,200 in bonuses on Hawaii Bowl and NFL
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The day before Christmas is headlined by a slew of NFL games, on which you can claim up to $1,200 in bonuses with...
Caesars promo code for NBA Christmas: $1,250 first bet insurance for Knicks vs 76ers
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars sportsbook is offering NBA bettors a chance at a risk-free bet worth up to $1,250 for the impressive NBA slate on Christmas...
Giants can’t punch playoff ticket, fall to Vikings on 61-yard field goal as time expires
MINNEAPOLIS — They do not have out-of-town scoreboards in the NFL the same way they do in baseball, so it’s difficult to know if all the Giants were aware of the good fortune they were having at other league venues during their Christmas Eve game against the Minnesota Vikings.
