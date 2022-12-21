Adidas will release its first new launch of Yeezy-designed shoes in 2023 without Yeezy branding in the wake of their falling out with disgraced former collaborator Kanye West, according to We Got This Covered. The shoes, Adidas 350 V2 “Granite” models, are priced at $230. When Adidas cut ties with West amidst his antisemitic tirades, the company released a statement saying it would “end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies,” but that “Adidas is the sole owner of all design rights to existing products as well as previous and new colorways under the partnership.”Read it at We Got This Covered

