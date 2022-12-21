N.J. reports 1,866 COVID cases, 19 deaths. Positive tests rise ahead of holidays. ‘We’ll muscle through this,’ Murphy says.

Read full article on original website
These Five New Jersey Medical Centres Are Among the Best in The Nation
Healthgrades has developed a list of the 250 best hospitals in the United States for 2022, and five of the state’s more than 70 hospitals are on that list. Based on a study of almost 4,500 hospitals across the country, the medical facilities in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen, and Essex counties were found to be among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical performance in the current year.
N.J. reports 2,343 COVID cases, 17 deaths; most of state has ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added eight new counties to the list of those with “high” community levels of the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
N.J. reports 3,010 COVID cases, 21 deaths; positive test count up more than 50% from last month
New Jersey health officials reported another 3,010 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the average number of daily positive tests and fatalities continue to rise headed into the holiday weekend. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,032, up 6% from a week ago and...
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19
Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
More people still leaving N.J. than moving in. But exodus has slowed.
The number of people who moved out of New Jersey continues to outpace those relocating to the Garden State, but the spread between those numbers reached a decade low last year, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. Between July 2020 and July 2021, the net loss of residents to relocations...
Did N.J. invent holiday light displays? How Thomas Edison lit up Menlo Park and changed Christmas forever.
From the star that shines atop the iconic Rockefeller Center tree to the dazzling, multicolored bulbs strung on houses, storefronts and public squares around the world, Christmas lights brighten winter’s darkest days. Whether in the form of candles or LEDs, light has played a role in Christmas traditions for...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People
Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
A Christmas Q&A with N.J.’s first Food Czar
There are 285,000 households in New Jersey that are food insecure, and for the first time – for any state, actually – someone has been put in charge of finding a solution to that. Mark Dinglasan is our state’s new Food Security Advocate, and his task is to...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
New Jersey residents advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
N.J. reports 2,207 COVID cases, 28 deaths — the highest single-day fatalities since February
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,207 COVID-19 cases and 28 confirmed deaths on Tuesday. That’s the highest number of fatalities reported on a single day since Feb. 16, when the state reported 35 deaths. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 1,965, up 3% from a...
Code Blue in NYC for extreme cold
NEW YORK - A Code Blue is in effect in New York City due to bitterly frigid temperatures. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that New York City saw "significant coastal flooding" and that those who are at risk due to the cold should call 311. CBS New York's winter storm survival guideFriday's storm caused plenty of local flooding across our area. On Long Island, East Rockaway was flooded out. Residents say the rain, wind and high tide came all at once, leaving behind plenty of damage. Residents of Long Beach and Freeport had to deal with flooded streets with roads barely passable, if at all. In Edgewater, N.J., the flooded parking lot of the Comfort Inn, just feet from the Hudson River, started to ice over Friday night. And in Hoboken, train service was delayed due to flooded tracks.Saturday morning, some were still dealing with some storm-related power outages. The most were in New Jersey, with 9,167 customers affected Saturday morning. Con Ed reported 373 outages in New York City and Westchester. On Long Island, around 167 customers woke up without power.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
❄ Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. ❄ As rain/snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
