ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

N.J. reports 1,866 COVID cases, 19 deaths. Positive tests rise ahead of holidays. ‘We’ll muscle through this,’ Murphy says.

By Camille Furst
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
newjerseylocalnews.com

These Five New Jersey Medical Centres Are Among the Best in The Nation

Healthgrades has developed a list of the 250 best hospitals in the United States for 2022, and five of the state’s more than 70 hospitals are on that list. Based on a study of almost 4,500 hospitals across the country, the medical facilities in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen, and Essex counties were found to be among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical performance in the current year.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job

There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
GEORGIA STATE
94.5 PST

NJ county health official says mask up again for COVID-19

Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako is recommending that people wear masks around others and limit activity in crowded spaces as the number of new COVID-19 cases rises in the county and New Jersey. The announcement late Friday comes as people gather indoors for the holidays, many of them coming...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People

Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

A Christmas Q&A with N.J.’s first Food Czar

There are 285,000 households in New Jersey that are food insecure, and for the first time – for any state, actually – someone has been put in charge of finding a solution to that. Mark Dinglasan is our state’s new Food Security Advocate, and his task is to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rock 104.1

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In

There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe

The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
94.5 PST

More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023

School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Code Blue in NYC for extreme cold

NEW YORK - A Code Blue is in effect in New York City due to bitterly frigid temperatures. Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that New York City saw "significant coastal flooding" and that those who are at risk due to the cold should call 311. CBS New York's winter storm survival guideFriday's storm caused plenty of local flooding across our area. On Long Island, East Rockaway was flooded out. Residents say the rain, wind and high tide came all at once, leaving behind plenty of damage. Residents of Long Beach and Freeport had to deal with flooded streets with roads barely passable, if at all. In Edgewater, N.J., the flooded parking lot of the Comfort Inn, just feet from the Hudson River, started to ice over Friday night. And in Hoboken, train service was delayed due to flooded tracks.Saturday morning, some were still dealing with some storm-related power outages. The most were in New Jersey, with 9,167 customers affected Saturday morning. Con Ed reported 373 outages in New York City and Westchester. On Long Island, around 167 customers woke up without power. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy