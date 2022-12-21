ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap

Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap

Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy