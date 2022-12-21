Read full article on original website
Shabazz defeats Arts: Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament - Girls basketball recap
Keyona Bailey scored 13 points and Ty’Naijah Saxton tallied eight steals to lead Shabazz to a 27-13 victory over Arts in the first round of the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament. Shabazz (1-3) wins its first game of the season after losing to Barringer, Irvington, and Montclair to open...
No. 6 Don Bosco Prep downs Monsignor Farrell (NY) - Boys basketball recap
Dylan Harper scored 23 points to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 57-51 win against Monsignor Farrell (N.Y.) on Staten Island in New York. Bosco, which is now 4-0, outscored the opposition 32-22 in the middle two quarters. Farrell led 13-9 after the first quarter.
Cherry Hill East defeats Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap
Despite Marki Barnes finishing with 24 points and five rebounds for Pleasantville, Cherry Hill East came away with a 63-59 win in Pleasantville. Jeff Valeus added 10 points, six rebounds, and five blocks for Pleasantville (4-1) while Ibn Mitchell had nine points, four rebounds, and four assists. Cherry Hill East...
Boys basketball: Results, photos and featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 23
No. 1 Roselle Catholic at No. 11 Manasquan, 4:30 — PPD. to Jan. 2. No. 3 Hudson Catholic at Bayonne, 4:30 — PPD. No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Monroe, 4:30 — PPD. No. 7 St. Peter’s Prep vs. Union City, 7 — PPD. to Jan. 2.
No. 2 Camden throttles West Catholic (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Billy Richmond and DJ Wagner led Camden, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 77-43 win over West Catholic (PA.) in Camden. Wagner tallied 17 points in the game while Richmond scored 16. Richmond grabbed the opening tip and score immediately to give Camden a 2-0 lead. The...
Asbury Park defeats Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap
Despite Jack Fitzpatrick scoring 23 points for Henry Hudson, Asbury Park came away with a 74-70 victory in Asbury Park. Asbury Park (1-2) got off to a fast start as it held Henry Hudson (2-3) to seven points in the first quarter and took a 43-24 lead into halftime. Although Henry Hudson came storming back in the second half outscoring Asbury Park 46-31, it was not enough as the Bishops were able to hold on for the win.
Rumson-Fair Haven over Middletown South - Boys basketball recap
Mason Yablonski scored 18 points, including hitting four 3-pointers, as Rumson-Fair Haven defeated Middletown South 60-54 in Rumson. Rumson-Fair haven (2-1) held a 32-29 lead at the half and outscored Middletown South 28-25 in the second half. David Carr also had 11 points with three 3-pointers with Luke Schorr adding...
