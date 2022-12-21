Read full article on original website
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says
A person was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported at 8:10 p.m. on social media platforms. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide...
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
New York man charged with alleged murder of his mother at her East Brunswick residence
EAST BRUNSWICK – A New York man has been charged with allegedly killing his mother at her Cozzens Court residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police Department. At approximately 11:09 a.m. on Dec. 22, authorities received a 911 call...
kingstonthisweek.com
POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon
GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
Three teens charged in Union City fatal stabbing, but not for homicide
The Union City teen who was stabbed to death and another who was seriously injured were engaged in an altercation that involved five teens Tuesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday. Three teens — a 16-year-old Union City boy, a 15-year-old Jersey City boy and a 15-year-old Jersey...
School Bus Company Brothers Charged With Using Criminals, Unlicensed Drivers In Bergen, Passaic
A River Edge police officer was in for a surprise when he pulled over a school bus driver for running a stop sign earlier this year. The driver for American Star Transportation of Paterson not only didn't have a license -- he had a criminal case pending in court for patronizing a prostitute, authorities said.
Medical Attention Needed For Police Officer, Guests In Hilton Meadowlands Fire
A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation and several guests reportedly required medical attention in a Christmas weekend fire at the Hilton Meadowlands just off the NJ Turnpike in East Rutherford. Multiple ambulances responded to 2 Meadowlands Plaza after garbage apparently caught fire on the third floor shortly before...
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Two Asbury Park Men Sentenced In Fatal Basketball Court Shooting
Two men were sentenced for their respective roles in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, authorities said. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, both of Asbury Park, were each sentenced to 20 years in a New Jersey State Prison on first-degree aggravated manslaughter charges, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: 25- and 24-Year-Old Get More than 30 Years in Prison for 2019 Murder
Two men have been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison each for their respective roles in the 2019 shooting murder of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday. On Friday Dec. 16, before Monmouth County...
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 5 juveniles involved in altercation prior to fatal Union City stabbing, 3 arrested
Preliminary findings from the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office indicate that five juveniles involved in an altercation prior to a fatal Union City stabbing, three of whom have been arrested. A boy, 16, of Union City, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), possession of a weapon for...
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-year-old aspiring cop killed by pickup truck in Manville, NJ, officials say
MANVILLE — High school freshman George Watkins has been identified as the teenager who was struck and killed by a pickup truck Tuesday evening. The 14-year-old was crossing North Main Street towards the Marketplace Mall at around 6:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 2019 Ford F-150, according to police.
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Across New Jersey, many people have taken to Youtube in an effort to catch child predators red-handed. Today, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warning to those people, calling them vigilantes. “Over the last few months, Bergen County has experienced several instances of a private citizen using the Internet to identify individuals who are attempting to lure minors into sexual activity and arranging for the arrest by law enforcement of these targeted individuals. The scenarios and arrests are then publicized on YouTube,” the BCPO said in a statement. The Prosecutor’s office said such actions could The post Bergen County prosecutor issues warning to ‘catch a predator’ YouTubers…Don’t appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video shows NJ Transit driver getting stomped before pulling gun on teen attackers
The NJ Transit bus driver charged with shooting a 15-year-old Saturday in Jersey City pulled the gun and fired after getting stomped by a group of teens, a video of the incident showed. The 9-second video has been posted in multiple social media platforms, with the hashtag #freethebusdriver. The driver,...
Former N.J. cop sentenced for fatally shooting estranged wife near their children
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (TCD) -- A 52-year-old former police lieutenant was recently sentenced to just under eight decades in prison for fatally shooting his estranged wife and injuring her new boyfriend in 2019. According to a news release from the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, on July 14, 2019, Jefferson Township Police...
Nazareth homes burglarized, police say, and they are looking for help to identify suspect
Nazareth police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they say broke into several homes last week. The burglaries occurred between midnight and 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12 in the 200 block of South Main Street in the borough. On Thursday, the department released surveillance photos of...
