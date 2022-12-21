Read full article on original website
Is Jeremy Sochan worth rostering after flashing his fantasy potential?
There were only two games on Thursday, setting up Friday's 14-game slate. C.J. McCollum led the Pelicans past the Spurs by scoring a season-high 40 points and adding eight rebounds, nine assists and seven triples. He is on quite the tear, as he finished with a 31/8/9 line with six 3-pointers in their previous game. The Jazz beat the Wizards using a team effort, with three players scoring at least 20 points. They also withstood a 30-point performance from Bradley Beal, which was just his fourth of the season. There aren't many players that are worth adding after just two games, but here are the few that should be considered.
Does Moritz Wagner have lasting value?
The Orlando Magic got healthier Friday night, as Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris were cleared to return from their respective injuries. Both were on minutes restrictions for the win over the Spurs, with the former playing 19 minutes off the bench and finishing with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley decided to leave Moritz Wagner in the starting lineup, and he once again played well. Extending his double-digit scoring streak to six games (and nine of his last 10), Wagner finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes. Over the last two weeks, Wagner, rostered in 53% of Yahoo leagues, is providing 4th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats.
Podcast: Week 16 Preview
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13), Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) and Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) preview the entire Week 16 slate, going in depth on Bills/Bears, Eagles/Cowboys, Packers/Dolphins and much more. Can fantasy managers still trust Josh Allen and Justin Fields in windswept Chicago? What effect will Gardner Minshew's insertion have on the Eagles' offense? Is Aaron Rodgers a QB1 for the fantasy semifinals?
