The Orlando Magic got healthier Friday night, as Wendell Carter Jr. and Gary Harris were cleared to return from their respective injuries. Both were on minutes restrictions for the win over the Spurs, with the former playing 19 minutes off the bench and finishing with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley decided to leave Moritz Wagner in the starting lineup, and he once again played well. Extending his double-digit scoring streak to six games (and nine of his last 10), Wagner finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one 3-pointer in 26 minutes. Over the last two weeks, Wagner, rostered in 53% of Yahoo leagues, is providing 4th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO