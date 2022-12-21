Read full article on original website
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Reinstated After Being Fired for Eating Toast on the Job
Nurses need to eat just like everyone else, but a nurse in Quebec, Canada, who wishes to remain anonymous, was suspended earlier this year for three days without pay after she was caught eating a piece of toast with peanut butter on it in the middle of her shift. To make matters worse, she was asked to leave in the middle of an ongoing nursing shortage.
Woman Earning 25% of Partner's Income Refuses to Go on 3 Vacations
When does a gap in a couple’s income earnings cause a rift in the relationship?. In today's economy, and as the US is preparing for one of the worst recessions since the Great Depression, many people are nervous about their employment situations.
