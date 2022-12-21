ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nurse Reinstated After Being Fired for Eating Toast on the Job

Nurses need to eat just like everyone else, but a nurse in Quebec, Canada, who wishes to remain anonymous, was suspended earlier this year for three days without pay after she was caught eating a piece of toast with peanut butter on it in the middle of her shift. To make matters worse, she was asked to leave in the middle of an ongoing nursing shortage.

