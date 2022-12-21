Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO