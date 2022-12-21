ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' Lack of Help Called out by Lakers Fans in Loss to Luka Dončić, Mavs

It might take a Christmas miracle to save the 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers. Los Angeles' losing streak extended to four Sunday thanks to its 124-115 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in a Christmas Day showdown at American Airlines Center. The Purple and Gold were once again without Anthony Davis because of a foot injury and fell to an ugly 13-20 on the season.
Kyle Kuzma Says NBA Has 'Problem with Patience' in Reply to Scottie Barnes Criticism

Recent criticism of Toronto Raptors second-year forward Scottie Barnes has resulted in Washington Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma speaking up about the lack of patience in the NBA. After Raptors insider Doug Smith said that Barnes "needs to work much harder over the summer to be an NBA elite star," Kuzma responded by saying the NBA has "a real problem with patience."
NBA Fans Clown LeBron James' Shoe Falling Off on Last Play in Lakers' Loss to Hornets

LeBron James left it all out on the floor in Friday's 134-130 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday—literally. The Lakers star's shoe came flying off on the Lakers' final possession as James drove to the basket in hopes of hitting a game-tying shot, causing him to fall to the ground and send a desperation pass to Dennis Schroder, who missed a go-ahead three with 2.7 seconds remaining.
NBA Rumors: Miles Bridges, Hornets 'Gathering Traction' in Talks Toward New Contract

Despite Miles Bridges' legal situation, he and the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly "gathering traction" on a potential new contract. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, "optimism exists that an agreement could come in the relative near future" for the restricted free agent. That would, in turn, set the stage for him to serve a potential NBA suspension that is issued after the league finishes investigating the domestic violence case.
Matt Barnes Calls Wally Szczerbiak 'Bum-Ass Motherf--ker' After Haliburton Criticism

Matt Barnes had choice words for former NBA peer Wally Szczerbiak after Szczerbiak criticized Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Barnes called the 2001-02 All-Star a "bum-ass motherf--ker" who he said disrespected Haliburton. He also thought Szczerbiak's comments crossed a line in terms of analysis (warning: video contains profanity):. Szczerbiak, who...
Report: Kings' Domantas Sabonis to Have Testing on Hand Injury; Return Timeline TBD

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis' status is up in the air after he suffered a hand injury in Friday's loss to the Washington Wizards. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported it's unclear how much time, if any, Sabonis will miss after X-rays determined the need for further testing. It's possible he will not miss any time, but that will depend on a combination of pain tolerance and the result of the examinations.
Warriors' Stephen Curry Out at Least 2 More Weeks amid Rehab from Shoulder Injury

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is making "good progress" on his shoulder injury and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reported Saturday. Curry suffered a left shoulder subluxation during his team's Dec. 14 game against the Indiana Pacers, which came with a reported recovery timeline of "a few weeks," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Top Storylines for 2022 NBA Christmas Day Matchups

If early wake-up calls, piles of gifts and plates full of food aren't enough excitement for you, the NBA is once again providing an escape. We have another loaded slate of action this Christmas Day, with Joel Embiid, the New York Knicks, LeBron James, Luka Dončić, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Ja Morant, the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, Devin Booker and Nikola Jokić on the docket.
76ers' Tyrese Maxey 'Close' to Return from Foot Injury, Doc Rivers Says

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has made "great progress" in his recovery from a small fracture in his left foot and is "close" to returning to the court, head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Friday. Rivers also indicated that when Maxey returns, his minutes will be restricted. Maxey suffered the...
76ers' James Harden Responds to Rockets Rumors: 'I'm Excited to Be Here'

The Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden addressed rumors that he's considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency in 2023 after his team's 119-112 road win over the New York Knicks on Sunday. "I'm here," he told reporters, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire. "We're playing very well and...
NBA GM Rips Jae Crowder for Not Playing for Suns amid Desire for New Contract

Jae Crowder's ongoing holdout from the Phoenix Suns is reportedly not winning him any fans around the NBA. One anonymous general manager ripped into the Suns forward, saying Crowder has alienated teams by choosing to sit out over frustration with his contract. "He just didn't show up," the general manager...
Former LPGA Star Kathy Whitworth Dies at 83; All-Time Wins Leader on Single Pro Tour

LPGA Hall of Famer Kathy Whitworth, whose 88 victories are the most by any player on a single professional tour, died on Saturday at the age of 83. Per ESPN, Whitworth's longtime partner Bettye Odle said she died suddenly on Saturday night while celebrating the holidays with family and friends. A cause of death has not been provided.
Ranking the Worst No. 1 Overall NFL Picks Since 2000

No matter whether it's a bad team aiming to rebuild or a franchise that made a blockbuster trade, the excitement of holding the No. 1 overall draft pick is seen in the visions of a more promising future. Unfortunately, however, the draft pick doesn't always work out as planned—or, frankly,...
Raiders' Josh Jacobs Blasts Loss to Steelers: 'It's Bulls--t, for Real'

Josh Jacobs is done mincing words: He's tired of the Las Vegas Raiders blowing close games. "It's bulls--t, for real," Jacobs told reporters. "It's bulls--t. And it's on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made they stops when they were supposed to. S--t, we gotta to help them out. I'm tired of saying we gotta f--king help them out, and it's just frustrating."
