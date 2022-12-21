ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

ualrpublicradio.org

Sanders to appoint department attorney as Arkansas energy secretary

Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday she planned to nominate the chief lawyer at the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment to lead the agency when she takes office in January. Shane Khoury has nearly two decades of state government service on his resume, including his current role as...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem

The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August.  The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
thv11.com

Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
GRAVETTE, AR
Kait 8

Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power

Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property

An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Cotton sees historically strong and volatile prices for 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. — Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres. 2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
arkadelphian.com

South Arkansas bear hunt highlights

LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totalling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
MAGNOLIA, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center

Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
SPRINGDALE, AR

