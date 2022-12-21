Read full article on original website
Sanders to appoint department attorney as Arkansas energy secretary
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday she planned to nominate the chief lawyer at the Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment to lead the agency when she takes office in January. Shane Khoury has nearly two decades of state government service on his resume, including his current role as...
Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem
The architect of Arkansas’ waste tire disposal program plans to introduce legislation to dismantle it and privatize the disposal of worn rubber. The state Legislature will be forced to take action on the Tire Accountability Program because it ran out of money to reimburse scrap tire processors in August. The shortfall triggered an ongoing audit […] The post Privatization, more fees among proposals to fix Arkansas’ tire recycling problem appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Arkansas man facing additional charge for his role in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted an Arkansas man on an additional charge related to his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to documents filed on Dec. 21, the grand jury issued an indictment adding a count of civil disorder to the previous seven charges against Richard "Bigo" Barnett, a Gravette man.
Washington pays tribute to fallen Arkansas Law Enforcement
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - Arkansas U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute on the Senate floor to Benton County Sheriff’s Detective Paul Newell, Stuttgart Police Sergeant Donald Scoby, and Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks. A news release from Dec. 21 tells how the two senators will remember...
Arkansas’ Hutchinson, other GOP governors ask Biden to end public health emergency
Gov. Asa Hutchinson and 24 other Republican governors sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Monday asking him to end the national public health emergency declared at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “While the virus will be with us for some time, the emergency phase of the pandemic...
Electricity usage directive lifted for Arkansans
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – An emergency alert concerning electricity usage in Arkansas has been lifted. On Friday, Dec. 23, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas asked members at 5:48 p.m. to immediately limit the use of electric service through the next 24 hours to ensure members receive at least a minimum of electric service.
Arkansas detective who died after being struck by a truck during a procession honored on U.S. House of Representatives floor
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Detective Paul Newell, 51, of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas, was killed on duty after being struck by a truck during a Wreaths Across America procession in Bentonville on Dec. 17. On Dec. 21, Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack spoke on the floor...
Arkansas marijuana sales revenue points to a record-setting year
The November figures are in for marijuana sales in Arkansas and point to a record-setting year.
Northwest Arkansas electric companies ask people to conserve power
Electric companies in Northwest Arkansas are asking people to conserve power during the cold snap. "As we continue to restore power to customers, we could use a little assistance from everyone else," SWEPCO wrote in a message. "Consider conserving power where you can. That helps us be more efficient in restoring service to others as we continue to battle below-freezing temperatures."
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas request limiting electricity usage
In a statement, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas are asking customers to immediately limit the usage of electricity for the next 24 hours to ensure that they receive at least a minimum amount of service.
Arkansas wants homeless camps off state-owned highway property
An effort by the Arkansas Department of Transportation to move unhoused people away from the sides of highways and interstates is getting a backlash. The American Civil Liberties Union argues the action is a violation of people's rights and is threatening to take legal action. The department has given one...
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Arkansas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Cotton sees historically strong and volatile prices for 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. — Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres. 2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totalling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
South Arkansas bankruptcy cases for week ended Tuesday, December 20
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 20, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Randy R. Curry, 130 Columbia Road 469, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 16. Ouachita. Angela A. Fricks, 151 Ouachita 13, Chidester; Chapter 13;...
Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield Opens Corporate Center
Paul Gatling, reporter for the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, sums up the weeks economic news. This includes SupplyPike is relocating its headquarters to Rogers, and Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield revealing its corporate center in Springdale. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
One of Arkansas' worst mass murders happened on Christmas week 1987
RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — One of the worst mass murders in Arkansas history happened the week of Christmas 1987 when Ronald Gene Simmons killed 16 people in and around Russellville over seven days. His victims ranged from ages 1 to 46. Fourteen of them were members of his own family.
