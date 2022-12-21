Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 17:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Berrien; Cass; St. Joseph Risk for River Ice Jams This Week Recent very cold temperatures may have led to rapid ice formation on area rivers. As temperatures warm into the 40s on Thursday and Friday, the ice may begin to break apart and create jams, especially where there are bends or narrowing of river channels. Rain is also expected later this week, but amounts should generally be less than a quarter of an inch. Melting snow will be the biggest contributing factor to rising rivers and streams. Although confidence in the exact timing and location of potential ice jams is low, this outlook means that elevated water levels and impacts are possible, but not yet certain. If you live in areas prone to flooding, monitor the latest forecasts and statements, including possible flood watches and warnings.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns and Inland Flagler Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Guam by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 16:16:00 Expires: 2022-12-29 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Guam WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could settle down slightly tonight, then build again Thursday. The shear line should then weaken enough for Thursday night and Friday that we will stay below advisory criteria.
