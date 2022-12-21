ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better

What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State

D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect once considered to be Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent at Clemson, plans to transfer to Oregon State, ESPN reported Friday. Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022 but was benched on multiple occasions. He spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. ...
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

McClanahan buzzer beater gives Hawaii first title over SMU

HONOLULU (AP) — Jovan McClanahan gave Hawaii fans in general and Rainbow Warriors fans in particular a delayed Christmas present , hitting a long, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 58-57 win over SMU on Sunday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. McClanahan’s shot, after he weaved up the court before launching his shot a couple steps behind the 3-point line, gave Hawaii its first tournament title in the event it hosts. After Noel Coleman’s 3-pointer pulled Hawaii within 57-55 with 1:41 to play, the teams traded misses and then turnovers before SMU’s Zhuric Phelps was fouled with eight seconds to go. Phelps missed the front end of a one-and-one but Samuta Avea promptly turned the ball over for Hawaii. Samuell Williams was fouled with fives seconds to play but he, too, missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Rainbow Warriors called a timeout before McClanahan worked his way up court and getting fouled after he released the shot.
HONOLULU, HI

