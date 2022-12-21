Read full article on original website
Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
Alabama Football: Highest-rated Tide class ever might get better
What happened on Wednesday and finished up (for now) early Thursday evening was the most highly rated Alabama Football Signing Class – ever. Based on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings, the Crimson Tide is No. 1 for the 2023 class at 328.97. That calculation is for 28 signees, including the Crimson Tide’s most recent, Desmond Ricks.
UCF Adds Texas A&M Transfer
Knights land Transfer Portal defensive back from the SEC, by way of “Muck City.”
Report: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei transfers to Oregon State
D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star prospect once considered to be Trevor Lawrence's heir apparent at Clemson, plans to transfer to Oregon State, ESPN reported Friday. Uiagalelei threw for 2,521 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2022 but was benched on multiple occasions. He spent most of his final game with the program on the sideline as freshman Cade Klubnik guided Clemson to a win over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. ...
McClanahan buzzer beater gives Hawaii first title over SMU
HONOLULU (AP) — Jovan McClanahan gave Hawaii fans in general and Rainbow Warriors fans in particular a delayed Christmas present , hitting a long, contested 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 58-57 win over SMU on Sunday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic. McClanahan’s shot, after he weaved up the court before launching his shot a couple steps behind the 3-point line, gave Hawaii its first tournament title in the event it hosts. After Noel Coleman’s 3-pointer pulled Hawaii within 57-55 with 1:41 to play, the teams traded misses and then turnovers before SMU’s Zhuric Phelps was fouled with eight seconds to go. Phelps missed the front end of a one-and-one but Samuta Avea promptly turned the ball over for Hawaii. Samuell Williams was fouled with fives seconds to play but he, too, missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Rainbow Warriors called a timeout before McClanahan worked his way up court and getting fouled after he released the shot.
Bleacher Report
College Football Bowl Picks 2022-23: Odds and Predictions for Every Game
In the era of college football bowl season being affected by opt-outs and the transfer portal, two games stand out over the next week because of returning quarterbacks. Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns will face off with Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl. One...
Bleacher Report
Kedon Slovis to Transfer to BYU from Pitt; Ranked Among Top QBs in Transfer Portal
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis announced Saturday via social media that he is transferring to BYU. Slovis entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5. BYU will be his third school in what will be his fifth season in 2023. In addition to Pitt, he also suited up for the USC Trojans from 2019-2021.
Bleacher Report
Michigan State's Khary Crump Takes Plea Deal on Charges from Michigan Tunnel Fight
Michigan State redshirt sophomore defensive back Khary Crump has accepted a plea deal stemming from an altercation earlier this season in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Per Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press, the 21-year-old "agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault/battery and disorderly conduct person-jostling." Crump...
Bleacher Report
Ohio State Commit Lincoln Kienholz Says Washington Would've Been Better for NIL Money
As college football fans focus on the NCAA's name, image and likeness rules, Ohio State commit Lincoln Kienholz believes he left money on the table by signing with the Buckeyes. "I think Washington had better NIL than Ohio State," Kienholz said, per Lori Schmidt of the Columbus Dispatch. "I think...
Alabama's Early Signing Class Superlatives
Here, BamaOnLine breaks down our picks for Early Signing Day Superlatives.Keep in mind, these are subjective and entirely open for discussion. These were harder to select than.
Grading Alabama's highest-ranked class ever
Alabama signed its highest-ranked class of all-time this week. Here's a look at how BamaOnLine graded it.
