Perquimans County, NC

Perquimans school bus involved in collision; one person transported for observation

By By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

HERTFORD — A Perquimans County school bus was involved in a collision with another vehicle as students were being transported home at the start of the holiday break Wednesday afternoon.

Bus 129, which was transporting students from Perquimans County High School and Perquimans County Middle School, was struck from behind by another vehicle in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 17 while traveling north near the N.C. Department of Transportation shop in Winfall, according to emergency officials.

The accident is being investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol. The investigating trooper wasn’t immediately available.

Julie Solesbee of Perquimans Emergency Services said in a press release Wednesday evening that there were 11 students, a bus monitor and a driver aboard the bus at the time of the collision. The accident was reported to emergency officials around 12:46 p.m. and school officials were notified around 12:51 p.m.

The students were removed from the bus after school officials arrived because the bus was still in the roadway following the collision, Solesbee said.

She said “several people involved in the accident” were evaluated by emergency medical services personnel at the scene before one person was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. She did not say whether the person was someone aboard the bus or the driver of the vehicle that collided with the bus.

Parents and guardians of each student aboard the bus were contacted by school officials and directed to pick up their child at the Perquimans County Middle School media center, Solesbee said.

Students were then transferred to another bus and transported to the middle school to await their parent or guardian’s arrival. While at the school, a second person “requested further transport” to the hospital, and a “third decided to go by personal vehicle (to the hospital) for further evaluation,” she said.

Solesbee did not say whether they were students or adults.

A law enforcement official said he had been advised that no serious injuries were reported in the accident, but noted he had not received that information directly from officers investigating the incident.

Specific information on the other vehicle involved in the accident was not immediately available, but as it was observed being towed from the scene it appeared to be a white station wagon.

A woman who asked not to be identified said her grandson was aboard the bus when the car collided with it.

“He felt a vibration and said it felt like his younger brother pushing him in the shoulder,” the woman said. “He wasn’t scared. He just didn’t know what was going on.”

She said her grandson then saw that a white-colored vehicle had struck the bus.

The woman said her grandson and the remaining students on the bus were transferred from Bus 129 to Bus 137 and then driven back to Perquimans Middle School. She said that’s where her son, the boy’s father, picked him up.

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
