Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
How to Check Road Conditions in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
I'm not one to be a weather alarmist. And, with so many news outlets and social media accounts "reporting" weather, it's hard to know what to believe. I pretty much wait until the National Weather Service says "Batten down the hatches - this is going to get crazy." Well, just about everyone, including the National Weather Service has made it clear that THIS IS ABOUT TO GET CRAZY.
Multi-hazard Winter storm comes during holiday travel
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Winter storms are a common occurrence in the Tristate, but this time around things are a little different. Precipitation, wind and cold temperatures will create issues long after the snow ends. As Tim Troutman with Henderson County Emergency Management says, it is time to hunker down. “All of the moisture from […]
There’s Gold in the Red Kettle, and Silver too! Salvation Army Discovers Another Shiny Surprise
The Salvation Army of Evansville discovered a valuable gold coin in a Red Kettle back on the first Friday of December. And this week, they found two more shiny surprises donated in a Red Kettle. Double the Donation. One gold Krugerrand is a pretty big donation, but this week, another...
Bath & Body Works Will Open a New Location in Evansville
If you are a fan of all the scents of candles, lotions, and soaps at Bath & Body Works, you will love this new Evansville news. I'll admit, I am kind of a late bloomer when it comes to Bath & Body Works. I've always walked past it inside Eastland Mall on Evansville's east side, and never thought much about it. That was until someone got me some of their soap. It was the Burbon scent, I believe. From that point on, I was hooked on buying their soaps, body sprays, and cologne. Now, I know Bath & Body Works has much more to offer than just that. One of the most popular items they sell is their Wallflowers, which are plug-ins that give off a specific scent all throughout your home. There are so many different scents to choose from! If you frequent Bath & Body Works, you already know this. That being said, something you might not know about is that they plan on adding a second location here in Evansville.
Indiana Shelter Cat Appears to Have Two Tails [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Obviously, Jane doesn't have two tails. But, it sure looks like she does when she sits like she is in the above Youtube thumbnail. One tail in the back and another that wraps...
Good Morning America Spotted in Santa Claus Indiana
Tis' the season to broadcast live from the most Christmassy town in America!. Here in the Tri-State, we are no strangers to the little town of Santa Claus, Indiana. Many of us have spent a lot of summers enjoying the rides at Holiday World, and many Christmas seasons driving through the Santa Claus Land of Lights. There's always something fun to do in Santa Claus, and this week the little Hoosier town is garnering national attention.
Could the Movie Based on the Alabama Fugitives Captured in Evansville be Factual?
The scene played out like a Made-for-TV Movie. You know the kind, not big-screen interesting, and not quite Netflix quality. Just a little love story that went down the wrong path, jailbreaks, and of course someone dies. Alabama Fugitives Make National News in Evansville, Indiana. The movie idea I'm talking...
Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart
A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
WTHI
One shot following Vincennes argument
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
witzamfm.com
Local School and Business Closings
Local Sources- WITZ SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS AND DELAYS are brought to you by Krempp Lumber and Home Center and by Pieper Burns State Farm Insurance. All Jasper-Dubois County Libraries will be closed today (12-23) Dairy Queen in Jasper Closed today (12-23) Carpet Warehouse in Jasper closed today (12-23) Highsmith...
Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
Anonymous Donor to Match Red Kettle Cash Gifts to Salvation Army in Evansvile Area
The Salvation Army is in the final week of its annual Red Kettle campaign, and an anonymous donor here in the Evansville area is willing to match money raised this week. We all see them around the holiday season. Folks outside of stores braving the cold, ringing a bell and standing next to a Red Kettle collecting cash and change for the Salvation Army. Some folks walk past them, while many offer up the change and cash that they have in their pockets to give back to this wonderful organization. Now, with less than a week to go of this annual campaign, the funds have the chance to be doubled in 2023.
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
Evansville Officially Breaks Ground on the Largest Concrete Skatepark in Indiana
What started out as a dream for many in the local skating and biking community in Evansville, has officially turned into a reality. Over the last couple of years, there have been many fundraisers and even grants that have led to today. Today Evansville officially broke ground on Sunset Skatepark.
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home on New Year’s Eve with Logan’s Promise
Like it or not, accept it or not, 2023 is almost here. We can't do anything to slow down the hands of time, so we might as well celebrate - responsibly, of course. New Year's Eve means lots of people hitting the town to have a good time. That is all fine and good, only if everyone gets home safe and sound at the end of the night (technically, the wee hours of the next morning). Logan's promise is stepping up, once again, to help make sure that happens in 2023.
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
Daviess Co. shelter forced to start euthanizing dogs, asks for help
Friends of Daviess County Animal Care and Control announced it is out of time and options.
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Investigating troopers found that a tractor-trailer […]
wamwamfm.com
Two Road Accident in Daviess Co.
A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday morning around 6:50 a.m. The caller reported hitting a pole near 300 W and State Road 358 in Washington. The air bags did not deploy, and no injuries were reported. A two-vehicle accident was reported in Montgomery yesterday afternoon around 4:25 pm. The accident...
