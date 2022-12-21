Read full article on original website
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
A man who mysteriously "disappeared" nine years ago is found dead under a fake identitySavannah AylinNewtown, CT
Explore the World's Largest Indoor Ropes Course Here in ConnecticutTravel MavenNew Haven, CT
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023 after 21 yearsAmarie M.Rocky Hill, CT
What This Top University Recommends For Managing StressJudyDNew Haven, CT
Governor Lamont Provides Update on State Response to Major Storm Impacting Connecticut
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today provided the following updates as of 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, regarding the state’s response to the major rain and wind storm that is currently impacting Connecticut:. Exemption for intrastate fuel deliveries: The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has...
Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Energy Assistance Program Will Provide Participating Households an Additional $430 for Home Heating Aid This Season
Latest Congressional Omnibus Spending Package Includes an Estimated Additional $20 Million for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels such as home heating oil to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, above the amount they were already able to receive.
Governor Lamont Provides Update on Connecticut’s Coronavirus Response Efforts
Latest Data as of 3:00PM on Thursday, December 22, 2022. (HARTFORD, CT) – As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022:. Data updates...
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz Announce 2023 Inaugural Events
10:00 a.m. – Lt. Governor receives oath during Senate session (Senate Chamber) 12:00 p.m. – Inauguration ceremony (William A. O’Neill State Armory) 1:30 p.m. – State of the State address (House Chamber) 6:30 p.m. – Inaugural ball (The Bushnell) “It is an honor to have...
Governor Lamont Activates State Emergency Operations Center in Enhanced Monitoring Status Beginning Friday Morning in Preparation for Storm
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in enhanced monitoring status beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, in response to the significant wind and rain storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut over the next couple of days and then turn into ice as temperatures plummet this weekend.
Attorney General Tong Announces Enforcement Action Against Litchfield Gas Station Over Gas Tax Violation
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Reeha LLC, owner of a Litchfield-based gas station, has paid $2,400 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Reeha did not lower its price until April 10.
Four Years On DEEP Continues to Build on 20BY20 Initiative
New Online Submission Process for Natural Diversity Database Reviews and New Online Permitting Dashboards Demonstrate Continued Commitment To Make DEEP’s Regulatory Processes More Efficient and Transparent. (HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced today a suite of new online services and tools that...
WIND ADVISORIES WILL START GOING INTO EFFECT IN 5 HOURS…COASTAL FLOOD WARNINGS WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY MORNING…POWERFUL STORM STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE IN THE OHIO VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON…WINDS STILL LIGHT ALONG CONNECTICUT COAST…EXPECTED TO INCREASE THIS EVENING…
WIND ADVISORIES WILL START GOING INTO EFFECT IN 5 HOURS…COASTAL FLOOD WARNINGS WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY MORNING…POWERFUL STORM STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE IN THE OHIO VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON…WINDS STILL LIGHT ALONG CONNECTICUT COAST…EXPECTED TO INCREASE THIS EVENING…. Conditions around the state were...
