(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in enhanced monitoring status beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, in response to the significant wind and rain storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut over the next couple of days and then turn into ice as temperatures plummet this weekend.

