Beacon Falls, CT

ct.gov

Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Energy Assistance Program Will Provide Participating Households an Additional $430 for Home Heating Aid This Season

Latest Congressional Omnibus Spending Package Includes an Estimated Additional $20 Million for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) will allow all participating households that heat with deliverable fuels such as home heating oil to receive an additional crisis assistance benefit worth $430 this winter season, above the amount they were already able to receive.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ct.gov

Governor Lamont Activates State Emergency Operations Center in Enhanced Monitoring Status Beginning Friday Morning in Preparation for Storm

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is activating the State of Connecticut Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in enhanced monitoring status beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, in response to the significant wind and rain storm that is anticipated to impact Connecticut over the next couple of days and then turn into ice as temperatures plummet this weekend.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ct.gov

Attorney General Tong Announces Enforcement Action Against Litchfield Gas Station Over Gas Tax Violation

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced Reeha LLC, owner of a Litchfield-based gas station, has paid $2,400 for failure to lower its prices by 25 cents per gallon on April 1 as required by the gas tax holiday suspension. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General found that Reeha did not lower its price until April 10.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ct.gov

Four Years On DEEP Continues to Build on 20BY20 Initiative

New Online Submission Process for Natural Diversity Database Reviews and New Online Permitting Dashboards Demonstrate Continued Commitment To Make DEEP’s Regulatory Processes More Efficient and Transparent. (HARTFORD, CT) – The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) announced today a suite of new online services and tools that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ct.gov

WIND ADVISORIES WILL START GOING INTO EFFECT IN 5 HOURS…COASTAL FLOOD WARNINGS WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY MORNING…POWERFUL STORM STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE IN THE OHIO VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON…WINDS STILL LIGHT ALONG CONNECTICUT COAST…EXPECTED TO INCREASE THIS EVENING…

WIND ADVISORIES WILL START GOING INTO EFFECT IN 5 HOURS…COASTAL FLOOD WARNINGS WILL GO INTO EFFECT AT 8:00 AM FRIDAY MORNING…POWERFUL STORM STARTING TO TAKE SHAPE IN THE OHIO VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON…WINDS STILL LIGHT ALONG CONNECTICUT COAST…EXPECTED TO INCREASE THIS EVENING…. Conditions around the state were...
CONNECTICUT STATE

