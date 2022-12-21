Read full article on original website
Owen Eugene Burkholder — UPDATED
Owen Eugene Burkholder, 84, went through the gates of Heaven on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2022. Born to Lois and George Burkholder, he was a lifelong resident of Warsaw. Owen was a bartender by trade and worked at the original Eagles on Center Street for many years. An avid fisherman, Owen...
Sean L. Garrison — UPDATED
Sean L. Garrison, 47, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. On May 7, 1975, he was born in Logansport. On Sept. 18, 1999, he married the love of his life, Sarah Beth Schrader, in the Macy Christian Church. Left to...
Delene Vandewalker
Delene Vandewalker, 67, Churubusco, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Fort Wayne on Dec. 11, 1955. She was married to Donald Vandewalker in Churubusco on Jan. 2, 1988. Delene is survived by her husband...
Tracy M. Burns
Tracy M. Burns, 26, unexpectedly passed away on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in South Bend on July 2, 1996. Tracy is survived by her fiancé: Christian Sweet; and their boys: Mason and Landon; her parents: Adam and Christina, Walkerton; her sisters: Megan and Angela Burns, Walkerton; maternal grandparents: Roger and Patsy Sickmiller, Plymouth; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sally Louise Wagner — UPDATED
On Dec. 20, 2022, Sally Louise Wagner passed away at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 89. She was born in Warsaw on Dec. 6, 1933. Sally is survived by her daughters: Shana Wagner and Sheryl L. Hanna, both of Warsaw; two grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Robert Hoffer.
Michelle Ann Blocker — UPDATED
Michelle Ann Blocker, 67, North Manchester, entered the gates of heaven on Dec. 21, 2022. She was born in LaPorte on April 17, 1955. On July 20, 1973, Michelle, known as “Mike” to those who knew her, married Danny Blocker. The loving memory of Mike, or “Gobby” to...
Julia Ann Umbaugh
Julia Ann Umbaugh, 97, a lifetime resident of Marshall County, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Autumn Trace Assisted Living, Plymouth. She was born on Aug. 31, 1925, in Bourbon. On May 19, 1946, she married Hugh Umbaugh, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2006. She...
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher
Dr. William “Bill” DeWitt Pletcher, 93, Goshen, passed away peacefully at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 2022. He was surrounded by family; his longtime nurse, Diane Yoder; and his wife, Rosemary (Rouch) Pletcher. He was born in Goshen on Sept. 9, 1929. He married Sarah Fike on July...
David L. Kuhn — PENDING
David L. Kuhn, 73, Mentone, passed Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence. King Memorial Home, Mentone, is handling arrangements.
Roberta M. Botset
Roberta M. Botset, 93, Nappanee, died at 1:34 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Heritage House in Nappanee. She was born on Nov. 7, 1929, in St. Joseph County. On Aug. 2, 1947, she married Elmore A. Botset, who passed on Sept. 8, 2014. Roberta is survived by her...
Bell Memorial Public Library To Host Euchre Club, LEGO Club
MENTONE — There will be no library board meeting for the month of December. The library will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31, so staff can ring in the new year with their families. The library’s staff would like to wish each of you a happy new year!. The...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Pierceton Police Department investigated the following accident:. 8:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, Packerton Road west of CR 400S, Pierceton. Driver: Jose A. Garza, 39, South Lake Sharon Road, Warsaw. Garza’s vehicle slid through the intersection and into the ditch. Damage up to $25,000. Warsaw. Officers with...
Metzger Appointed Clay Trustee
CLAYPOOL — Jacob Metzger was unanimously elected to the office of Clay Township Trustee Thursday evening according to Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan. Metzger, who was the only candidate, was not present for the caucus. He will be sworn in at noon, Saturday, Dec. 31 at...
Syracuse Public Library Closes For Holidays
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Public Library will close Saturday and Monday, Dec. 24 and 26, in observance of Christmas Eve and the federal Christmas holiday. For New Year’s, the library will close Saturday, Dec. 31, and Monday, Jan. 2. Patrons are encouraged to stock up on materials for the...
Wright Arrested After Threatening, Battering Woman
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was arrested after allegedly threatening and battering a woman. Kenneth R. Wright, 52, 8243 E. 900N, Syracuse, is charged with intimidation, a level 5 felony; domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor. On...
Romantic Christmas Films With WCPL
WARSAW — ’Tis the season to sip on hot cocoa, eat gingerbread cookies and, best of all, watch tons of Christmas movies from the comfort of your couch. Very few things are as satisfying as curling up with your loved ones to enjoy a flick, but if you’re in the mood to spread some Christmas cheer and enjoy a good love story (even if it’s totally unrealistic), then we’ve got you covered.
Milford Public Library — Time To Pay 2022 Fines
MILFORD — The staff at Milford Public Library appreciates patrons taking care of fines so they can all begin the new year with a zero balance. The fines you pay become part of the operating income, so it is very important for the library’s financial health to pay your fines. Please make sure to pay any library fines accrued in 2022 before Jan. 15.
North Webster Community Public Library — First Ever Adult Winter Reading Program
NORTH WEBSTER — Mark your calendars because starting Jan. 1, North Webster Community Public Library is excited to announce the first ever adult winter reading program. Earn drawing tickets for great prizes by doing any number of the following activities: reading, doing word puzzles, completing DIY crafts and attending library programs. Participants earn a drawing ticket for every 100 pages they read, for every puzzle completed in the library provided “Challenge Packets,” for each DIY craft completed (also provided at the library) and for each library sponsored program attended during the dates of the reading program.
Fourth-Graders Learn About Circuits
FULTON COUNTY — For more than 30 years, Fulton County REMC has been partnering with the Purdue Extension office of Fulton County to bring the circuit board program to fourth-graders at local schools. The program starts with a demonstration that familiarizes students with electrical terms and safety procedures. Later,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
