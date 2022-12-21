WARSAW — ’Tis the season to sip on hot cocoa, eat gingerbread cookies and, best of all, watch tons of Christmas movies from the comfort of your couch. Very few things are as satisfying as curling up with your loved ones to enjoy a flick, but if you’re in the mood to spread some Christmas cheer and enjoy a good love story (even if it’s totally unrealistic), then we’ve got you covered.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO