A more than quarter century-long relationship between faculty and scientists at Tohoku University in Sendai, Japan, and members of the University of Vermont’s Redox Biology and Pathology (RBP) Program has fostered biomedical research scholarship and discoveries. Albert van der Vliet, Ph.D., professor of pathology and laboratory medicine, recently returned from a six-week Invited Fellowship at Tohoku University, where he participated in research in the laboratory of Takaaki Akaike, M.D., Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine and molecular toxicology. The invitational fellowship relates to a Tohoku initiative, titled “Connective Research Strategy,” which allows Tohoku faculty members to host invited researchers to promote collaborative research in the host lab for up to three months and aims to promote joint publications and expand international collaborations. The third oldest Imperial University in Japan, Tohoku University enrolls 18,000 students across 10 faculties, 15 graduate schools and six research institutes.

2 DAYS AGO