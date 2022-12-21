Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
One hospitalized after wreck on 19th and Bryant
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One driver was transported to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of 19th and Bryant. The two vehicles, a truck, and an SUV, collided in the intersection. It is currently unknown what caused the accident and if any citations have been issued. A Concho Valley Homepage reporter witnessed the […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Fighting, Assaulting a Cop & Shooting a Gun in Town Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 12 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct (DOC) Fighting, and Discharging a Firearm inside the City Limits. Two San Angelo men were...
San Angelo LIVE!
Booking Report: Failure to Wear Glasses & Major Theft Arrests Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked ten individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Theft, Alcohol related charges, Family Violence and not wearing corrective lenses. 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested by San Angelo Police on...
San Angelo man indicted after pretending to be Officer Prince
Indictments report that Davidson presented himself as 'Officer Prince', a police officer with the San Angelo Police Department, after being charge with intoxicated manslaughter earlier this year.
Intoxicated man arrested after strangling woman, barricading self in room
The sheriff's office says that the man claimed he would kill himself if law enforcement was called.
San Angelo LIVE!
Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon, DWI & Weed Possession Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked eight individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana and Drugs, Unlawfully Carrying a Firearm, and Driving While Intoxicated. 46-year-old Roger Owen was arrested by San Angelo...
San Angelo LIVE!
BREAKING: SAN ANGELO POLICE – Teen Dies in East San Angelo Shooting
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo teenager has died from injuries sustained from a gunshot in east San Angelo Monday night. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on December 19, 2022, around 9:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shooting victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Tres Rios Drive.
San Angelo Police investigating death of 16-year-old
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police are investigating the death of a 16-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the torso. According to the SAPD, at around 9:50 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to a call for a shooting victim at a home on Tres Rios Drive. Officers found the 16-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound near the middle of their torso.
Tom Green County Jail Logs: December 23, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Police Chief Searches for Serial Porch Pirate
SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Police Chief Frank Carter on Tuesday asked his Facebook followers to identify a man who was caught on camera stealing packages off people's front porch. In the post, published on Dec. 20, 2022, Carter asked the public to identify the man below. He...
SAPD looking for woman that allegedly injured man, stole vehicle
According to SAPD the woman allegedly injured an elderly man before stealing a vehicle.
When was the last “White Christmas” in West Texas?
White Christmas and west Texas are not two words you typically see in the same sentence unless it regards the lack of White Christmases in the area, however, there have been a few occasions west Texans have witnessed the magic of a snowy Christmas.
Counterfeit bills plague San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Counterfeit money is becoming a problem in San Angelo. On Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, Sunset Mall management issued a memo to tenants saying that mall officials had received a report of counterfeit bills being used in a sale. According to mall officials, the bill was uncovered in one store around Friday, […]
Police say 16-year-old dies from accidental shooting
SAPD says that the preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was an accident, however, the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Man Gets Prison Time for Breaking his Roommate's Jaw
SAN ANGELO, TX – A San Angelo man on Thursday morning was sent to prison after spending over a year in the Tom Green County Jail for breaking a man's jaw over a phone charger. According to court documents, on Dec. 22, 2022, Marcus Brown, 43, of San Angelo,...
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE DAILY NEWS | The Grinch Has Invaded San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX – On today's LIVE! Daily News, the Grinch takes over the show!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Woman accused of injuring man, stealing car arrested
According to the San Angelo Police Department, Antonia Martinez was taken into custody on December 19 and charged with aggravated robbery along with an out-of-area warrant for evading arrest.
San Angelo LIVE!
Bison Viewing at San Angelo State Park Saturday
SAN ANGELO – With the weather improving Saturday, the San Angelo State Park will host a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon. Come out tomorrow, the 24th, for a Bison and Longhorn viewing at noon!. You'll be able to see them from the warmth of your vehicle. If you...
San Angelo LIVE!
Freezing Temps Shouldn't Stop Anglers from Throwing a Line in the Concho River
SAN ANGELO, TX – Don't let this freezing weather deter you from fishing this weekend because on Thursday the Texas Parks and Wildlife stocked the Concho River downtown with Rainbow Trout. According to the TPWD San Angelo Inland Fisheries Department, on Dec. 22, crews stocked hundreds of trout into...
San Angelo LIVE!
One More Frigid Night on Tap for West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Temperatures across West Texas will again drop into the lower teens Friday night but those blustery north winds have subsided and with them the frigid wind chill values well below zero. Friday night, temperatures will drop to around 13 degrees so pets and pipes still need...
Comments / 0