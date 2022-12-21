Cancun, Q.R. — As part of the requirements of the new mobility law, the city of Cancun will reinstate roadside breathalyzers. The Benito Juarez Secretary of Public Security, José Pablo Mathey Cruz, said that 1.2 million peso has already been invested for the purchase of equipment. The breathalyzers...
Puerto Morelos, Q.R. — A woman who was reported missing on December 18 has been found alive. Martha “N” was allegedly kidnapped in Cancun on December 17. Details surrounding her disappearance are not clear. Her family filed a missing persons report with the state on December 18....
Comments / 0