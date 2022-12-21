ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

City Government is Still Tallying Up the Damage to Eureka’s Lloyd Building; at Least Two Homes in the Town Red-Tagged

By Hank Sims
lostcoastoutpost.com
 3 days ago
lostcoastoutpost.com

THURSDAY OES UPDATE: Here’s the Big List of Available Resources For People Who Were Displaced or Seriously Affected by the Earthquake

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE. Community...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

- City of Fortuna: Forest Hills Drive, Newell Drive, Valley View Drive, Boyden Lane, Scenic Drive, and Cypress Loop Rd.

Mckinleyville Structure Fire: Arcata Fire is at scene in the 100 block of Timmons Ln cross of Essex for a report of fire spreading to a home from a wood stove. Chief 8202 was “Timmons IC”. Fire is reported to be controlled. HCSO is now receiving reports of an individual making threats from the scene. Medical is being dispatched to stand by. Chief 8202 has transferred command of the structure fire to to Chief 8700. An engine on scene is reporting that a male was seen walking down Timmons and gesturing to his waistband like he had a weapon. 8202 is requesting the ambulance stage far from the scene. HCSO is responding code 3.
FORTUNA, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate

That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
BERKELEY, CA
North Coast Journal

Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories

Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Welcomes New Mayor and Council Members, Declares a Local Emergency in Response to 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake, and Approves Water and Sewer Rate Increase

Even a magnitude 6.4 earthquake couldn’t stop the Eureka City Council from missing its last meeting of the year! Come hell or high water – or trembling Earth – the council was dead set on swearing in its newest members and giving Mayor Susan Seaman and Councilmember Natalie Arroyo a proper send-off.
EUREKA, CA
kiem-tv.com

TWO COUPLES LEFTS HOMELESS DUE TO THE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE

“We came to a house filled with black smoke. We ran to here, we opened the door, our dogs didn’t come out. My heart sank.”. Kalishakti Khondra and Chris Boa were devastated to find their home up in flames last Tuesday. The couple had briefly left to access phone services when, unfortunately for the two, neither were aware that the earthquake had shifted their chimney. Leaving the slightly heated coals unattended long enough to consume the entire building.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101

This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle

On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Local Commercial Crab Season Opener is Set

Get the butter ready, the crab is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that the Dungeness commercial season opener for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties is now set for Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA

