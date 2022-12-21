City Government is Still Tallying Up the Damage to Eureka’s Lloyd Building; at Least Two Homes in the Town Red-Tagged

Mckinleyville Structure Fire: Arcata Fire is at scene in the 100 block of Timmons Ln cross of Essex for a report of fire spreading to a home from a wood stove. Chief 8202 was “Timmons IC”. Fire is reported to be controlled. HCSO is now receiving reports of an individual making threats from the scene. Medical is being dispatched to stand by. Chief 8202 has transferred command of the structure fire to to Chief 8700. An engine on scene is reporting that a male was seen walking down Timmons and gesturing to his waistband like he had a weapon. 8202 is requesting the ambulance stage far from the scene. HCSO is responding code 3.

FORTUNA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO