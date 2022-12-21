City Government is Still Tallying Up the Damage to Eureka’s Lloyd Building; at Least Two Homes in the Town Red-Tagged

Read full article on original website
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
lostcoastoutpost.com
THURSDAY OES UPDATE: Here’s the Big List of Available Resources For People Who Were Displaced or Seriously Affected by the Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Recovery efforts continue following Tuesday’s M6.4 earthquake. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services (OES) remains activated and is coordinating with local, regional and state partners to provide resources to communities impacted by the earthquake. CLEANUP ASSISTANCE. Community...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Fortuna City Manager Merritt Perry tells the
Outpost this morning that all boil water notices for residents of “the Friendly City” have been lifted. Repeat: Fortuna residents are now free to consume tap water.
SFGate
It will be a red-tagged Christmas for those whose homes were wrecked in 6.4 quake
RIO DELL, Calif. — As aftershocks rumbled and crews worked across Humboldt County on Wednesday afternoon to restore water and power knocked out by the powerful earthquake that struck earlier this week, Kevin Mcniece rushed to his former home, hoping to beat a code enforcement team so he could grab some of his possessions before access was blocked.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Following the 6.4 Earthquake, Rio Dell Residents Try to Put the Pieces Back Together With Help from Emergency Responders
The day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Humboldt County in the early morning hours, emergency responders descended on the small city of Rio Dell, whose residents felt the brunt of the violent temblor. By this afternoon, roughly 65 percent of the city’s homes had been inspected and 26 had...
lostcoastoutpost.com
- City of Fortuna: Forest Hills Drive, Newell Drive, Valley View Drive, Boyden Lane, Scenic Drive, and Cypress Loop Rd.
Mckinleyville Structure Fire: Arcata Fire is at scene in the 100 block of Timmons Ln cross of Essex for a report of fire spreading to a home from a wood stove. Chief 8202 was “Timmons IC”. Fire is reported to be controlled. HCSO is now receiving reports of an individual making threats from the scene. Medical is being dispatched to stand by. Chief 8202 has transferred command of the structure fire to to Chief 8700. An engine on scene is reporting that a male was seen walking down Timmons and gesturing to his waistband like he had a weapon. 8202 is requesting the ambulance stage far from the scene. HCSO is responding code 3.
sanjoseinside.com
Humboldt County Quake Revives Seismic Safety Debate
That was the question undoubtedly on many residents’ minds after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Humboldt County in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, resulting in two deaths and at least 12 injuries; damaging homes, roads, bridges, water and gas lines and other critical infrastructure; and leaving about 57,000 PG&E customers without power and many without water.
kymkemp.com
Missing Bay Area Man Found Deceased in Humboldt Redwoods State Park
The three-day, multi-county search for 24-year-old Berkeley resident Angel Fulgado ended tragically yesterday afternoon when he was found deceased in his vehicle within the Humboldt Redwoods State Park. His wife, Michelle Salgado, was contacted by law enforcement yesterday to inform her of the devastating shocking news. Law enforcement told her...
kymkemp.com
Overnight Shelter Established, Boil Water Advisories Issued; Press Conference in Rio Dell
Video of press conference at Rio Dell City Hall. (The description of what the Rio Dell firefighters went through to get help to people is amazing.) Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services continues to coordinate with...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community comes together as it grapples with toll of devastating Humboldt Co. earthquake
Walking through CC Market & Deli, owner Gurpreet Singh says the cleanup following the 6.4 earthquake that rattled Humboldt County early Tuesday morning is overwhelming.
North Coast Journal
Quake Update: State of Emergency Declared, Two Dead, A Dozen Injured, Shelter Opened in Fortuna, State Funds for Fernbridge and Boil Water Advisories
Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a state of emergency in response to this morning’s magnitude-6.4 earthquake, which left two dead and potentially hundreds displaced while severely damaging Fernbridge. According to a news release, the declaration allows "the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs...
Deadly earthquake rocks Humboldt County
Emergency services are reporting 2 dead and 11 injured, a staggering parallel to the 2003 earthquake that rocked northern San Luis Obispo County that killed 2 people.
Homes in Humboldt County considered unsafe following quake
Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Humboldt County following Tuesday’s strong earthquake that caused two deaths, dozens of injuries and left homes in disrepair.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Welcomes New Mayor and Council Members, Declares a Local Emergency in Response to 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake, and Approves Water and Sewer Rate Increase
Even a magnitude 6.4 earthquake couldn’t stop the Eureka City Council from missing its last meeting of the year! Come hell or high water – or trembling Earth – the council was dead set on swearing in its newest members and giving Mayor Susan Seaman and Councilmember Natalie Arroyo a proper send-off.
NBC Bay Area
Humboldt County Residents Still Without Power, Water Hours After 6.4 Quake
Almost 24 hours after people in Humboldt County experienced a violent earthquake, some residents are still looking for a place to sleep. Two people died and about a dozen were injured in the 6.4 magnitude quake that left homes red tagged. By early Wednesday morning, PG&E reported about 14,500 customers...
kiem-tv.com
TWO COUPLES LEFTS HOMELESS DUE TO THE 6.4 EARTHQUAKE
“We came to a house filled with black smoke. We ran to here, we opened the door, our dogs didn’t come out. My heart sank.”. Kalishakti Khondra and Chris Boa were devastated to find their home up in flames last Tuesday. The couple had briefly left to access phone services when, unfortunately for the two, neither were aware that the earthquake had shifted their chimney. Leaving the slightly heated coals unattended long enough to consume the entire building.
kymkemp.com
Man Allegedly Fired a Handgun at Other Motorist Near Arcata on 101
This is a press release from the California Highway Patrol. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 am, the subject, later identified as Daniel Robert Logan Fernandez Ralls,...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Sheriff Declares Local Emergency Related to 6.4M Earthquake
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal has declared a Local Emergency as a result of today’s 6.4M earthquake and widespread damages sustained throughout Humboldt County. The declaration allows for the county to seek state and federal reimbursement for damage repairs and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Man Found Dead Along Highway 299 Yesterday Believed to Be Victim of Hit-And-Run, CHP Says; Evidence Currently Points to Unknown Semi Truck as the Suspect Vehicle
On December 21, 2022, at approximately 11:53 a.m., the California Highway Patrol Humboldt Area received a call of a possibly deceased male, located on the south shoulder of eastbound SR-299, west of SR-200. Officers responded to the scene and located an adult male with fatal injuries. Officers began a suspicious death investigation and requested the Humboldt County Coroner respond to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the cause and time of death.
North Coast Journal
Local Commercial Crab Season Opener is Set
Get the butter ready, the crab is coming. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that the Dungeness commercial season opener for Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties is now set for Dec. 31 at 12:01 a.m., with a 64-hour gear setting period that will begin at 8:01 a.m. on Dec. 28.
