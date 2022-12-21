Read full article on original website
MacGregor wins €90m RoRo equipment orders for 15 PCTC vessels
MacGregor will be responsible for the design, supply, and installation of RoRo and car deck equipment on these vessels. Cargotec’s business unit MacGregor has secured three orders worth €90m for the delivery of comprehensive packages of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) equipment for 15 pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) vessels.
TECO 2030 consortium wins EU funds for HyEkoTank project
The project will include the demonstration of a 4000kg compressed hydrogen storage system in 2024. Engineering and equipment development company TECO 2030, along with its consortium, has received €5m in grants from the European Union for the HyEkoTank project. The financing has been granted under the funding scheme HORIZON...
Hassana takes minority stake in DP World’s three UAE assets
The pro-forma revenue generated by Jebel Ali Port, Free Zone and National Industries Park was $1.9bn in 2021. Saudi Arabia-based Hassana Investment Company has signed a deal to invest $2.4bn in DP World’s three flagship UAE assets in return for minority stake. Hassana is the investment manager of Saudi...
