WISH-TV
Stay off of ice-covered ponds and lakes: ‘There’s no such thing as 100% safe ice’
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The winter storm that brought snow, gusty winds, and subzero temperatures to Indiana also caused ice to form on many lakes and ponds, creating a dangerous — and possibly deadly — environment for anyone who ventures out on it. “With temperatures fluctuating up...
WISH-TV
Light snow Monday, warming up this week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may see a little light snow early this morning. A quick clipper moves through the state bringing some light snow. TODAY: Some slick spots are possible early this morning as a batch of light snow moves through the state. We’ll see a cold start with temperatures in the teens this morning. Much of the snow comes to an end right around lunchtime. A few scattered snow showers are possible throughout the day but much of the accumulating snow will occur during the first part of the day. Accumulations will be minor. A dusting is possible in northern Indiana while central and southern Indiana may see up to an inch. Closer to the Ohio River a Winter Weather Advisory is in place and these areas may pick up close to 2″ of snowfall. Highs today will be in the middle 20s.
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Indiana blasted with frigid air, gusty winds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest in to News 8 on the winter storm. Eleven Indiana counties are now under a RED/TRAVEL WARNING, which means travel is limited to emergency management workers only. Counties under a travel warning include: Adams, Blackford, Franklin, Grant, Henry, Jackson, Jay, Jennings, LaPorte,...
WISH-TV
Winter storm poses challenges for INDOT, National Guard
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Department of Transportation and National Guard officials on Thursday said this week’s snowstorm is much riskier than most winter weather. Meteorologists predict high winds and light, powdery snow will lead to whiteout conditions on Friday. That has already happened in the western United States. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said staff including the agency’s own meteorologists will monitor conditions and check in regularly with snow plow drivers. She said drivers have trained for whiteout conditions on simulators but will pull off the highway if necessary.
WISH-TV
Indiana adds 16 new flu deaths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Tuesday that there are 16 new flu deaths in Indiana. The total number of flu deaths this season is 64. There were three flu deaths at this same point last flu season which was 83 total for the full season.
WISH-TV
Indiana State Police: Responding to several accidents on I-70 due to black ice
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers are responding to several accidents on I-70 Monday evening due to black ice. Police are wanting the public to slow down and buckle up. The accident shown in Sergeant Ames tweet shows an accident near the 31 mile-marker eastbound.
WISH-TV
Man crashes on I-65 with 3 times legal limit of alcohol in body
RENSSELAER, Ind. (WISH) — A man driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his body is waiting to be transported to Michigan for a prior DUI offense. According to Indiana State Police, at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning a trooper responded to a vehicle that crashed into tress in I-65 southbound at the 228 mile-marker. While speaking to the driver Frank Dado, 45, from Hammond, the trooper developed probable cause to initiate an operating a vehicle with intoxicated investigation.
WISH-TV
BE&O December 25, 2022 – Including Podcasts in your Business Plan, The COVID climate, and Leading the charge for economic development in Indiana
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: Christ Spangle talks about including Podcasts in your Business Plan. Matthew Murphy the third gives us his insights on how coping with Covid gave many business better insights on their day to day operations. And Secretary of Commerce, Brad Chambers not only leads the charge for economic development in Indiana, he is a shining example of how entrepreneurship can lead to success.
WISH-TV
The Living Truth: The Emmett Till Story special
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of 14-year-old Emmett Till shook the entire world with the sobering reality of discrimination, ultimately igniting the civil rights movement. Nearly 70 years later, social justice is still top of mind. The truth surrounding Emmett’s death is highly relevant. News 8 Anchor Alexis...
