Louisiana Department of Health to host HIV Awareness and Testing event on December 28th in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health for Region 8 is hosting an HIV awareness and testing event to help residents stay up to date on immunizations and learn more about their health history. The event will take place at Ray Oliver Wright Health Unit located at 1650 Desiard Street in Monroe, La.

The event will last from Noon to 6 PM.