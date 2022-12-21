ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana Department of Health to host HIV Awareness and Testing event on December 28th in Monroe

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OcHJM_0jqVGqzF00

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 28, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health for Region 8 is hosting an HIV awareness and testing event to help residents stay up to date on immunizations and learn more about their health history. The event will take place at Ray Oliver Wright Health Unit located at 1650 Desiard Street in Monroe, La.

The event will last from Noon to 6 PM.

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

BOIL ADVISORY: East Columbia Water System

CALDWELL PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD) On Thursday, December 22, 2023, the East Columbia Water System issued a boil advisory to its customers in Columbia, La. According to East Columbia Water System, the advisory is due to the main line.
COLUMBIA, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana nurse practitioner faces 24 years in prison for allegedly distributing controlled substances

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that 46-year-old Bonnie J. Sherrard has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that Sherrad was a nurse practitioner licensed to practice in the State of Louisiana and worked with a physician […]
RUSTON, LA
proclaimerscv.com

145,000 Households In Louisiana Will See A Decrease In SNAP Benefits

145K Households In Louisiana Will See A Decrease In SNAP Benefits. The change and decrease in SNAP benefits were because of the cost-of-living adjustment to the social security and veterans benefits. The decrease was said to be still in the process of adjustment, households will see the reduction in January.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
MyArkLaMiss

State of Emergency declared for Morehouse Parish due to dangerously cold temperatures

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –According to a release from the office of Morehouse Parish Police Jury, Morehouse Parish Police Jury President Terry Matthews called a State of Emergency for the area on December 22, 2022. The State of Emergency is due to predicted dangerously cold temperatures and is effective immediately. Morehouse Parish Office of Homeland […]
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

66K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy