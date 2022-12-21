Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
Boone asks N.C. Supreme Court to take up town’s tax fight with Watauga County
The Town of Boone wants the N.C. Supreme Court to take up its sales tax squabble with Watauga County. Boone argues that an illegal sales tax distribution change made in 2013 costs the town $2 million a year while giving the county a $1 million windfall. The Town of Boone...
wraltechwire.com
Broadband provider in Wilkesboro raises nearly $2.5 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A fiber internet based services provider in northeastern North Carolina has raised nearly $2.5 million from one investor as it continues to expand operations. River Street Networks is part of Wilkes Communications. It’s based in Wilkesboro. The fund raise of $2,456,176 was disclosed in...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Dec. 12
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 2-8: Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 16915 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99 Coral Sushi, 9525 Birkdale Crossing Drive – 96.5. Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive – 98.5. Target, Food Avenue,...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincolnton’s getting pretty sweet: Two sugary ventures arrive in downtown
LINCOLNTON – Got a sweet tooth? Downtown Lincolnton is about to get very, very sweet. Two new bakeries, one already open, Twisted Sugar on East Main Street, and the other opening next week, Sweet Side Bakery and Café on South Academy Street, are going to satisfy sugary cravings.
860wacb.com
City Of Morganton Employee Charged With Incest And Rape
A Morganton man has been charged with incest and raping a child. 41-year old Timothy Wayne Ollis is charged with incest, statutory rape of a child and a statutory sex offense with a child. Arrest warrants indicate the child was younger than 15. Ollis has been suspended without pay from...
860wacb.com
Alexander County Woman Charged
46-year old Jatana Leigh Hamby of Taylorsville was taken into custody on Monday. She’s charged in Catawba County with misdemeanor larceny. Hamby is detained in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $3,000 with court date scheduled for January 9th, 2023.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Arrested In Alexander County
29-year old Erin Marie Mecimore of Hickory was arrested on Monday in Alexander County. She was served arrest warrants for failure to appear on a charge of assault with serious injury with a minor present. Mecimore was a also served warrants for probation violation. She has been released with a secured bond of $8,000 and is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on January 9th 2023.
lakenormanpublications.com
Home prices soar in November with drop in new listings
Home prices in November soared from the same month a year ago and from the previous month throughout the Lake Norman area. October’s numbers signified a cooling off of a raging market, but as the calendar turned that trend did not follow. For Lake Norman, the median sales price shot up nearly 29 percent to $629,750, which was a 20 percent hike from October. Denver experienced an even higher year-over-year spike. The median sales price there rose 31.5 percent from November 2021 after a just a 4.2 percent rise in the previous month’s figures.
860wacb.com
Hickory Police Charge Man With Felony Assault With Intent To Kill
Gerald Jerome Wilkes, age 57 of Catawba, was arrested Wednesday evening by the Hickory Police Department. He’s charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and second-degree trespass. Bond has been set at $41,000 and as of earlier today, Wilkes remained in the Catawba County Detention Center.
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
qcnews.com
Forest City fentanyl operation busted up on Wednesday
FOREST CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County VICE unit officials disrupted a fentanyl distribution operation on Wednesday. Authorities caught four suspects at 138 Park Circle selling Blue “M30,” and Yellow “T189” pressed pills at home. After conducting surveillance and interviews, the VICE unit worked with the Criminal Investigative Division and Road Patrol and executed a search warrant.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
wccbcharlotte.com
K-9 Drug Bust in Newton
NEWTON, N.C. – Police in Newton have taken more than 4 pounds of marijuana and a gram of methamphetamine off the streets. On December 19, investigators with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) stopped a vehicle on Fairgrove Church Road after seeing a registration violation.
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
860wacb.com
Drug Trafficking Charges Filed Against Lenoir Man
39-year-old Timothy Lee Felder of Lenoir was arrested Monday by Lenoir Police Officers. He was charged with five felonies: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin or opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana, and maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for controlled substance. Felder remains in jail with a $150,000 secured bond. A Tuesday court appearance was scheduled in Caldwell County District Court.
App State lands 3 in-state players in early signing period
Boone, N.C. — Appalachian State University football coach Shawn Clark announced a signing class of 19 players on Wednesday, and three of those players are from North Carolina high schools. "We're very excited about the future of App State Football," Clark said. "Today's signing class will help us compete...
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
lincolntimesnews.com
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
