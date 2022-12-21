Read full article on original website
New Moderna cancer vaccine showing breakthrough results: ‘A tremendous step forward’
A new cancer vaccine from Moderna is showing breakthrough results in preventing recurrences of melanoma, and could ward off other types of cancer as well, the Wall Street Journal reported. In a mid-stage clinical trial involving post-surgery patients, the vaccine was paired with Keytruda, an immunotherapy manufactured by Merck. The risk of relapse or death by skin cancer was lowered by 44% from the use of Keytruda alone. “This is the first time we see a really strong signal with a cancer vaccine,” Merck’s head of global clinical development and chief medical officer, Eliav Barr said. “This is the first time we...
Possible Cancer Breakthrough: Vaccine Developed by Mount Sinai Yields Complete Remission in Early Tests
Results are being scrutinized as a possible milestone, yet testing continues. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to cancer, or who suspects a cancer diagnosis, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to federal organizations and media outlets, including:World Health Organization, MayoClinic.org, Metro.co.uk, SciTechDaily.com, and DailyMail.co.uk.
Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial
Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.
Medical News Today
Cancer treatment shows promise against multiple sclerosis in mouse study
About 4% of the world’s population has one of more than 100 autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis. Most medications used to treat autoimmune diseases suppress a person’s entire immune system, leaving them vulnerable to infections. Researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis discovered...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
Potatoes could hold a ‘powerful’ new treatment for cancer: study
Scientists claim a potentially “powerful” treatment for cancer might lie in potatoes, according to new research published Wednesday. Academic researchers from Poland report that glycoalkaloids — naturally occurring chemicals found in potatoes — have some cancer-fighting properties and could also help patients with the devastating side effects of treatments. A new peer-reviewed study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology reexamined the properties of medicinal plants — including the evidence on glycoalkaloids, which are also prominent in foods like tomatoes, peppers, goji berries and huckleberries. While chemotherapy is largely a success at killing cancer cells, it comes with a wide array of harsh side effects...
Will Omicron Show Up On Rapid COVID Tests?
New research suggests that some rapid antigen tests are not sensitive enough to detect asymptomatic COVID-19 infections. A person’s viral load, respiratory secretions, and the window of infectiousness for the virus may affect the ability of a rapid antigen test to detect Omicron. People who test negative with a...
scitechdaily.com
Cancer Weakness Discovered: New Method Pushes Cancer Cells Into Remission
Cancer cells delete DNA when they go to the dark side, so a team of doctors and engineers targeted the ‘backup plans’ that run essential cell functions. Researchers at the University of Michigan and Indiana University have discovered a cancer weakness. They found that the way that tumor cells enable their uncontrolled growth is also a weakness that can be harnessed to treat cancer.
MedicalXpress
Research team discovers glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of gamma delta T cells in diabetes
A research team at LKS Faculty of Medicine, The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) has discovered that high glucose impairs the anti-tumor activity of immune effector gamma delta T cells (γδ-T cells), which contributes to the increased cancer risk in diabetes, and that metabolic reprogramming by glucose control may improve the anti-tumor activity of γδ-T cells.
New York Post
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could be ‘beginning of the end’: drug study
Alzheimer’s disease could soon be a distant memory. A revolutionary new Alzheimer’s drug named lecanemab could mark a major breakthrough in the decades-long battle against the neurological disorder, according to eye-opening Phase 3 trials. The potentially game-changing dry runs transpired in May 2021, but the results were only published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.
How To Naturally Boost Your Blood Platelets
Apart from red and white blood cells, platelets are critical to blood composition. If you have low platelet count, here are some tips to boost them at home.
10 Unexpected Signs Of Endometrial Cancer
Abnormal vaginal bleeding is by far the most common symptom of endometrial cancer. However, there are some more unexpected symptoms as well. Keep reading.
natureworldnews.com
Gastroesophageal Junction Cancer: Scientists Develop Potential Treatment for Cancer in the Food Pipe-Stomach Intersection
Gastroesophageal junction cancer or GEJ cancer has now a potential treatment after a new study led by scientists from the United States developed a human tissue model. This emanates from a drug that can carry a possible biological target toward treating GEJ cancers. The researchers also showed the drug can slow down or stop the growth of such tumors in mice.
Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalisation, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) COVID antiviral molnupiravir speeds up recovery but does not reduce the hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults, detailed data from a large study showed on Thursday.
Terminally Ill Cancer Patient Witnesses Experimental Immunotherapy Vaccine 'Melt Away' Cancer During Vaccine Trial
Three people diagnosed with terminally ill forms of cancer have seen their cancer go into remission after participating in a promising experimental vaccine trial at Mount Sinai's Vaccine and Cell Therapy Laboratory in New York. The vaccine uses immunotherapy to train the body's own immune system to target and destroy tumors.
Can You Manage High Blood Pressure Without Medication?
If you're diagnosed with hypertension, there's a lot you can do at home to control the blood pressure -- primarily by adopting a healthier lifestyle.
The scientific study founds that influenza responsible for nearly 300k heart disease deaths per year
Analysis of linked data from compulsory registration in 10 countries provides insight into the impact of influenza on deaths from ischemic heart disease worldwide. An analysis of data from 13.2 million diagnoses of ischemic heart disease in adults aged 50 and over from 2010 to 2019 found that the population risk of influenza for these ischemic heart disease deaths was nearly 4%, with fever accounting for 275,000 ischemic heart diseases per year during the study.
MedicalXpress
Activated vitamin D3 treatment may reduce the risk of arsenic-mediated skin cancer
According to recent estimates, over 140 million people from 50 countries regularly get exposed to arsenic through drinking water. The exposure level significantly exceeds the guideline value (10 μg/L) stipulated by the World Health Organization. It is an established fact that chronic arsenic exposure from drinking water causes a variety of cancers including skin cancer.
Fresenius Kabi Introduces Pralatrexate Injection for the Treatment of Relapsed or Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma
LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Fresenius Kabi announced today it has introduced Pralatrexate Injection, a generic equivalent to Folotyn ®, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma. Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate Injection is available immediately in the United Sates and is the newest addition to the company’s injectable oncology medicine portfolio, the largest in U.S. health care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005257/en/ Fresenius Kabi Pralatrexate now available as company continues expansion of its large injectable oncology medicine portfolio. (Photo: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Reprogramming cancer cells into immune defenders
By reprogramming tumor cells to become the body's defenders, Filipe Pereira and his colleagues hope to improve current cancer treatments. Right now, some of the immune system's most important players, the dendritic cells, are patrolling your body in search of foreign substances. If they find something suspicious, they break it down into smaller pieces, called antigens, which are presented to the body's lymphocytes, also known as the immune system's killer cells. This is how killer cells learn which threats need to be sought out and fought.
