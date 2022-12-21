Read full article on original website
Hailey and Justin Bieber Go Shopping For Christmas Gifts Hand-In-Hand
Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments. On Thursday afternoon, celebrity couple Hailey and Justin Bieber did what a lot of people do right before Christmas and enjoyed a little last-minute shopping. After a cozy couples brunch in West Hollywood, they headed to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where they were photographed browsing for some jackets. They might have been searching for new holiday looks, even though they were both already showing off their cute jacket collection.
Kate Hudson On Being The OG When It Comes To Belly-Baring Pregnancy Outfits
Kate Hudson is one of those people that doesn’t just wear many hats as an entrepreneur and actor, but does it in such a way that everyone wants to emulate her ‘cool girl’, laidback, effortless approach. She might have made her screen debut in the dramedy Desert...
Kate Middleton Was a Vision in an Olive Alexander McQueen Coat Dress With Royals During Christmas 2022
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton and her family joined King Charles III for Christmas morning service today in Sandringham, Norfolk, continuing the royal family tradition they had done for decades before with the Queen. And the Princess of Wales leaned into holiday spirit by wearing a festive olive monochrome ensemble.
Kendall Jenner Sparkled in a Sleek Red Valentino Dress at the Kardashians' Christmas Eve Party
Kendall Jenner, like her sister Kim Kardashian, dressed to sparkle last night at her family's annual Christmas Eve party in one of her most formal and glitzy looks of the year. The model opted to wear a strapless red Valentino dress with her brown hair styled down and straight. She...
Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Selena Gomez Lip-Synching Her Childhood Interview On TikTok
Drew Barrymore Went From Child Star to Talk Show Host Drew Barrymore Went From Child Star to Talk Show Host. On Friday, Drew Barrymore shared a now-deleted TikTok of Selena Gomez lip-synching a clip of Barrymore as a child, gushing over the musical artist's perfect use of the TikTok sound. The clip was from a Tonight Show appearance made when Barrymore was only 9 years old in 1984. Barrymore herself shared the clip in May, and Gomez finally made use of it.
Introducing: ESSE Studios
Cargo trousers, navel-grazing T-shirts and claw clasps: the Noughties revival has dominated fashion in recent years. But for the quieter, more modest dresser – whose preferred alternative to a Juicy Couture tracksuit is a ribbed Totême dress or Mary Jane flats from The Row – a new, trailblazing label has arrived. With clean lines, high-waisted tailoring and elevated basics, Sydney-based brand ESSE Studios (pronounced ‘es-ay’) is making waves for its easy, confident and ethical womenswear.
