Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments Hailey Bieber's best ever red-carpet fashion moments. On Thursday afternoon, celebrity couple Hailey and Justin Bieber did what a lot of people do right before Christmas and enjoyed a little last-minute shopping. After a cozy couples brunch in West Hollywood, they headed to Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, where they were photographed browsing for some jackets. They might have been searching for new holiday looks, even though they were both already showing off their cute jacket collection.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO