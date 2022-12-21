Read full article on original website
Longview Transit offers Safe-Ride-Home on New Year’s Eve
LONGVIEW — Longview Transit, in partnership with R&K Distributors, is preparing to provide a “Safe-Ride-Home” on New Year’s Eve. For the 16th consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year’s Eve between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Rides can be scheduled by calling Longview Transit at 903-753-2287 ext. 10. The curb to curb service will be available to any destination within the city limits of Longview. The service is offered to the general public, including individuals that have had a couple of drinks or those that simply do not want to drive that evening. Longview Transit encourages riders to schedule trips in advance, if possible. Advanced reservations will begin Dec. 27, 2022, at 8 a.m. Click here for further details.
Boil water notice in Gallatin
GALLATIN — Gallatin Water Supply Corporation has joined nearby Gum Creek Water Supply in issuing a boil water notice. As with Gum Creek, officials in Gallatin cite many customer leaks and/or continual running of faucets during the freeze — with water usage exceeding reserves and causing a system-wide outage. Officials say all those who are experiencing very low pressure or are without water are now under a boil water notice until further notification. Gallatin is located roughly between Jacksonville and Rusk.
Colonial Hills Baptist holds Christmas in gym after sanctuary floods
TYLER – This year’s Christmas was a little bit different for Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the sanctuary flooded after one of their water heaters burst, leaving them to host their Christmas service in the church’s gymnasium. Pastor Steve Alberts said a staff member went to the church around 9 a.m. on Christmas Eve and found water everywhere. Alberts said about 70 people showed up to help clean up the space. The sanctuary was flooded with four inches of water, damaging several areas of the building. Alberts believes it will take months to repair the water damage, but he said he’s grateful for how the church family came together to assist in the flood recovery.
Municipal Court offers warrant amnesty program in January
He Longview Municipal Court’s Warrant Amnesty Program will be available from Jan. 1 through April 30, 2023, offering those with outstanding warrants an opportunity to resolve cases and save on their court fines. During the amnesty program, all warrant fees will be removed when someone voluntarily contacts the court to pay at least half the total amount due and start a payment plan for the remaining balance. An additional 20% will be removed from the fine amount for those who pay their balance in full. The discount only applies to the fine amount and does not include court costs.
Longview man arrested, charged with murder in Waffle House shooting
LONGVIEW – A 23-year-old Longview man was arrested on Wednesday for murder and aggravated assault in connection to a shooting at the Longview Waffle House. According to our news partner KETK, Rayshon Weston LaGarde was taken to the Gregg County Jail and his bond has been set at $1.5 million. The pre-dawn shooting on Dec. 23 left one dead and another injured, according to officials. They identified Kendall Marshall, 27, of Longview, as the man who was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a female victim was reported to be in stable condition. Longview police said they would like to thank DPS troopers for assisting in LaGarde’s arrest.
Tyler Parks and Rec plans programs for upcoming year
TYLER — Tyler Parks and Recreation is preparing to get 2023 off and running with a variety of offerings. It’s almost time for the 2023 Corporate Challenge, with registration opening Jan. 2. Officials say that event is designed to bring local businesses together for networking opportunities with other professionals while competing in a friendly competition. Also, Glass Recreation Center is holding a membership sale and putting out the word on its January programs, including aerobics, basketball, and table tennis. Along with that, Parks and Rec is hosting a Madden NFL Tournament for ages 13 to 15 Feb. 4 at Glass Recreation Center in a mobile video game bus. Officials say they’re targeting a demographic that enjoys sports but not physically playing them. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” to learn more.
Maynard appointed County Court-at-Law 2 judge
TYLER — The Smith County Commissioners Court appointed Sara Maynard to serve as the County Court-at-Law 2 Judge after Judge Taylor Heaton was selected to become the 475th District Judge. According to a news release, the Commissioners Court selected Maynard after hearing from seven candidates who wanted the job at last week’s meeting. After two executive sessions of discussing the applicants, they decided on her in a 3-2 vote. The other candidates included attorneys James Carter, Jeremy Coe, Sam Griffith, Trevor Rose, Laura Severt, and Cheryl Wulf. Judge Heaton was appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to take over the newly created District Court in Smith County on January 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified.
