Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea to sign £10.5m David Datro Fofana, Messi’s new PSG contract, Ronaldo to Al-Nassr latest

CHELSEA are on the verge of signing striker David Datro Fofana from Molde.

The Ivorian is having a medical today and will sign for the Blues for £10.5million.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reportedly extended his contract with PSG in France.

The generational talent lifted the World Cup with Argentina just days ago, with reports now stating that he has agreed to extend his deal in Paris until 2024.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo could be on the move to Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr believe that they can sign him.

He has been pictured landing in the Middle East and is reportedly set for talks with the club.

Poland manager set to leave

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz will leave his post as national team coach at the end of the year, it has been confirmed.

The 52-year-old only took over his country in January following the departure of Paulo Sousa.

Now Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza has revealed Michniewicz's contract will not be renewed when it expires at the end of 2022, despite Michniewicz getting Poland to the last-16.

Chelsea to welcome back star

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is expected to return to action next month after suffering a minor injury during a behind-closed-doors friendly against Brentford on Tuesday.

Fofana, 22, has not featured in a competitive match for the Blues since he damaged his knee in October.

He was re-introduced to the squad earlier this week and briefly featured in a friendly clash with Brentford before being prematurely forced off with what appeared to be another injury.

However, the Frenchman has since confirmed that the issue is not serious.

In response to a fan's Instagram post about his injury, Fofana wrote: "Nothing bad champions in not even one month we're back to break everything."

Tuchel planning for next job

Thomas Tuchel has started to learn Spanish having been tipped to move to La Liga in the future.

Tuchel has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea at the start of September following a lacklustre start to the season.

It now looks as if Tuchel has been preparing for a different job anyway with it being reported by Bild that the manager has been working hard to improve his Spanish, with the German linked to jobs at La Liga's big-hitters.

Doubts have crept in over Xavi's role at Barcelona following another Champions League group stage elimination, Diego Simeone has been struggling at Atletico Madrid this season while Carlo Ancelotti's long-term future at Real Madrid is currently unclear.

Carragher labels Ronaldo "a hassle"

Jamie Carragher believes Cristiano Ronaldo is not 'worth the hassle' anymore as his performance levels no longer outweigh the stress that comes with managing him.

The pundit said on The Diary Of A Ceo podcast: "Ronaldo hasn't changed, he's always been that sort of character, everyone's known that - but he was worth the hassle,' he said.

"And that's like everything in football, when we talk about a manager making a decision, can you put up with that?

"You don't cut off your nose to spite your face, but when it gets to that stage where you're thinking "this is becoming more of a problem"… when a manager looks at you as a player, every manager wants the same thing: high performance, low maintenance. That's it.

"When it starts getting weighted to the high maintenance and the scales are more tilted towards high maintenance, it's time to go."

Gvardiol shocks with old banger

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol turned up to his local World Cup celebrations in an old Fiat Punto.

Zlatko Dalic's side then finished their Qatar campaign with a 2-1 win over Morocco to clinch the bronze medal.

Upon his return to Croatia, Gvardiol quickly headed to his father’s native village on the Dalmatian coast to celebrate their run to the last four.

And fans were loving the fact that he rocked up in a tiny Fiat Punto.

Harry Redknapp shares title verdict

Harry Redknapp is backing Manchester City to win the Prem but thinks Arsenal will run them close.

He told BetVictor: "I see two runners now. I see Man City and Arsenal. I think they'll be there, very close, but I would still go with Man City.

"But I've been really impressed with Arsenal. I've enjoyed watching Arsenal play. They’ve got two fantastic wingers, Saka and Martinelli. Jesus up front has been absolutely brilliant. What a great signing he was. They look a good all-round team. I love watching them. They're exciting to watch.

I started the season thinking Tottenham would have every chance this year of being very close. The more I'm seeing them, I'm not so sure now. Then, Man United miles away still from pushing Man City.

"Chelsea, nowhere near this season of pushing Man City and Liverpool the same. So, there's only two runners for me and Arsenal are the only challengers to Man City."

Pep wants Champions League title

Pep Guardiola says that his reign at Manchester City will be “incomplete” if he does not win the Champions League while at the club.

He told The Athletic: "It’s not the only one but I admit it’s the trophy we want and my period here will not be complete if we don’t win it.

“But that’s not the only reason (I signed). I will do everything in the time we have together to win it but I’d say the same before (signing).

“It’s the trophy we don’t have and we’ll try to do it. I have the feeling they (City) will get it sooner or later.”

Petit praises Olivier Giroud mentality

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit insists Olivier Giroud has the "same mentality" as Cristiano Ronaldo as he slammed his Premier League critics.

Speaking to Mega Casino, Petit said: "For Giroud, nothing has been given to him. Everything that he has achieved in his career is because of his work, his mental strength and his resilience.

"Every time you try to show him the door, he will go to the window. If you show him the window, he will come back to the garage, he will always find a way to come back and to prove you wrong.

"For me, [Kylian] Mbappe, [Lionel] Messi, Ronaldo, they are amazing players and a big example for everyone, but being a sportsman is not all about having extraordinary ability, being a sportsman is about showing different qualities as well, qualities Giroud has in abundance.

"Humility, hard work, he doesn’t speak out or cause problems. He doesn’t harass people on the pitch. He keeps himself to himself and is very humble."

Johnson tells Chelsea to sign Ronaldo

Glen Johnson has advised his former club Chelsea to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told Midnite: "I would take Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea for six months, absolutely.

"Ronaldo has been the second or third-best player we've seen in our generation. If Ronaldo wants to be back in the same rank as Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi or Neymar, he needs to improve."

Leboeuf speculates on Kante retirement

Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf has advised N'Golo Kante to consider retiring due to his injury problems.

Leboeuf told Safe Betting Sites: "I haven’t spoken to Kante directly about his fitness and how he feels but it could be that he’s nearing the end of it [his career]. Because the thing is we have to understand that we are talking about a human being.

"Suddenly your body says okay, enough, leave me alone. The end of your career is also a part of your career, and you have to choose the right time to give up. Even if you don't want to and even if your football is great and you want to carry on.

“You have to give envy to people and not pity. So you have to make a decision in your own mind [regarding retirement]. You have to talk to your family and say maybe okay, it's over. So I don't know his shape but if he feels that he can serve Chelsea well then he should stay.”

Liverpool lose ground on Bellingham

Liverpool sense they have fallen behind Real Madrid in the race to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next summer, according to Bild.

Reports previously suggested that Liverpool were frontrunners to sign him next summer, with ESPN claiming the Merseyside club were preparing the framework for a deal after forming a good relationship with his representatives.

However, earlier this week it emerged that Madrid believe they are closest to getting their hands on Bellingham after edging ahead of the ever-growing pack of suitors.

Jurgen Klopp and Anfield chiefs are said to rate their chances of prising him away from Dortmund as 'moderate', coming as another major boost to Madrid.

Liverpool eye Sofyan Amrabat deal

Liverpool are serious in their attempts to sign Sofyan Amrabat, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

It has been claimed an offer of £35million would not be turned down by Fiorentina for the midfielder.

Liverpool are seriously thinking of adding Amrabat to their midfield options while Tottenham are also still said to be keen on the player.

Salt Bae banned from tournament

Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after World Cup antics saw him face the ire of football fans around the world.

The viral celebrity chef Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gökçe, has managed to get banned from the oldest football tournament in America.

Yesterday (Wednesday, December 21), the US Open Cup tweeted: "Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final."

It comes after the chef caused a commotion at the World Cup final.

While Argentina was on their victory lap after defeating France 4-2, the Turkish salt sprinkler somehow made it onto the pitch as players were seen celebrating with their families.

Salt Bae even approached the man of the moment, Lionel Messi, for a quick snap.

Prem chiefs accept VAR mistakes

Premier League chiefs have accepted there have been six game-changing “wrong” VAR decisions in the first half of the season.

Among the six shockers accepted by the Prem hierarchy was Gabriel Martinelli's disallowed goal for Arsenal against Manchester United.

The Brazilian's goal was chalked off after referee Paul Tierney consulted the VAR monitor and wrongly decided Martin Odegaard had fouled Christian Eriksen in the build-up.

Another mistake was West Ham’s disallowed “equaliser” against Chelsea and the decision to rule out the own goal by Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell at Newcastle.

The new “key match incident panel”, including three former players and representatives from the Prem and PGMOL believes that 42 interventions were correct but that there were six incidents when the on-field decision should have been changed.

Nottingham Forest announce shirt sponsor

Nottingham Forest have announced a partnership with UK for UNHCR, a charity which supports refugees, for the remainder of the season.

A statement read: "We are delighted to partner with

@UNRefugeesUK and show our support for the organisation’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to protect the rights of over 100 million displaced people worldwide.

"We will proudly wear the UK for UNHCR logo on the front of our shirts from 2023. ❤️"

Man Utd bid Ronaldo farewell

Manchester United said goodbye to Cristiano Ronaldo with a blunt farewell message in their matchday programme for their Carabao Cup tie against Burnley.

It read: "Cristiano Ronaldo left the club by mutual agreement last month. The Portuguese superstar scored 145 goals across two spells and 436 appearances and helped us win three Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups, the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

"Ronaldo was also crowned Ballon d'Or winner in 2008. In a statement on November 22, the club put on record its gratitude for Cristiano's immense contribution and wished him and his family well for the future."

Man Utd told Fernandez price

Benfica have reportedly slapped a whopping £105million price tag on Enzo Fernandez.

Premier League big boys Liverpool were understood to be admirers of Fernandez before his stellar Qatar 2022 displays, which have reportedly piqued the interest of Manchester United.

But it's claimed the duo will have to shatter the Prem's record transfer fee to acquire his services as Benfica have no intention of selling him for a penny less than his mammoth £105m release clause.

If Liverpool were to push through for a deal to sign Fernandez, it would shatter the club record £85m fee they paid Benfica for Darwin Nunez last summer.

United, meanwhile, would top their former world-record £89million fee for the recently-departed Paul Pogba.

Tottenham move "clever" for Zaha

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Spurs signing Wilfried Zaha would be a smart move.

He told Football Insider: “Champions League football is the next step up and the next challenge for him.

"If Spurs are in the mix for him, I think it might be with a view to him playing as a left wing-back. [Ryan] Sessegnon and Perisic have done well but Zaha would be another great option.

"I think that would be a clever move. There is also the possibility of Lucas Moura leaving so there is definitely room for Zaha at Spurs. He would provide serious competition for places.”

Mendy rejects Chelsea contract offer

Edouard Mendy snubbed a six-year contract offer — because Chelsea are not showing him enough "respect" over wages.

Mendy, 30, earns around £100,000 a week and wants parity with his Blues rival Kepa Arrizabalaga who picks up almost twice that.

Sources claim Chelsea bosses have even withdrawn their initial offer of a long-term deal as they play hardball with the negotiations — and now there is a stand-off.

And an insider told SunSport: “Edouard is back at Chelsea and he is ready to play.

“But there is a feeling that the contract situation is just going nowhere."

Pele in hospital for Christmas

Pele will spend Christmas in hospital as his cancer worsens, according to Sky News.

The Brazilian football legend, 82, has been suffering with colon cancer since September 2021.

He was readmitted into hospital in November for treatment on a respiratory infection aggravated by Covid-19.

And an update from the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday evening confirmed the icon is still under the watchful eye of nurses and doctors, and is not expected to be released before the 25th.

Liverpool lead race for Argentine

Liverpool are in pole position to sign World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Fernandez is said to be eyeing a move to Anfield but it could take a "monstrous" offer to secure his services.

Good morning football fans

Real Madrid believe they have won the bidding war to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Jude Bellingham in a £100million-plus deal, writes SunSport's Charlie Wyett.

Bellingham has been targeted by Real as well as Europe’s other big hitters, like Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

But the Spanish champions have become increasingly confident the 19-year-old sensation will snub a Premier League move a make a big switch to Madrid.

The Reds are still desperate to sign the England international, with manager Jurgen Klopp believing that he will soon become the best midfielder in the world.

Meanwhile, PSG and Lionel Messi have agreed on a date to hold talks for a new contract.

According to Sky Sports, the two parties will discuss a new deal for Messi early in the New Year.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup – his first ever world title on the international stage.

The star forward's future at the Parc des Princes is uncertain as his contract runs out in June.

And Chelsea transfer target Josko Gvardiol is likely to stay at RB Leipzig this summer.

Leipzig had inserted a release clause into Gvardiol's contract that activates in 2024, when he will cost a staggering £96m.

According to Sky Sports, the German giants may try to cling onto the 20-year-old until then in a blow to the Blues.

The West Londoners have long been linked with the talented centre-back who grew his reputation even further with a series of strong World Cup performances for Croatia.

Finally, Tottenham are interested in signing ex- City player Pedro Porro, who currently plays for Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs faced Porro in the Champions League earlier this year and were impressed by what they saw.

According to AS, the North Londoners will make a move to sign the full-back by January.

The Spain international, who was on the Citizens’ books between 2019 and earlier this year without ever playing for them, has a release clause of around £40m.

But Tottenham want to pay less to secure the services of the talented 23-year-old.

A fee between £22m and £26m has been mooted, although Sporting are reluctant to sell the Spaniard in the middle of the season

Guillermo Ochoa Mexi-go

Mexico legend Gulliermo Ochoa looks set to move to Salernitana after leaving Club America.

Famous goalkeeper Ochoa, 37, has risen to fame over the years featuring at five World Cups for his country.

According to Sky Sports, the Mexican is ready to move back to Europe and join the Serie A outfit.

Ochoa is set to sign a short-term contract that will run until the end of this season

Will Costa lot

Manchester United face having to pay Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa's £65million asking price.

United are said to be in the market for David de Gea's replacement and have been linked to a number of keepers.

According to Correio da Manha, Costa's staggering release clause will have to be met so that the Portuguese giants can let him go.

The Red Devils have also been linked with other shot-stoppers, like Borussia Monchengladbach ace Yann Sommer