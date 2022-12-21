ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Kate Middleton beams as she invites Brits to tune into special Christmas carol TV concert with Royal Family

By Fiona Connor
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

KATE Middleton beamed as she invited Brits to tune into her special Christmas carol TV concert with the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales, 40, looked stunning in a red-sequinned dress during a new trailer for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLktd_0jqV6cYA00
Kate looked radiant as she encouraged viewers to join her for the TV event Credit: ITV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YySvm_0jqV6cYA00
Members of The Royal Family attended the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas evening Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUDbg_0jqV6cYA00
The Princess of Wales looked radiant in a burgundy dress with matching heels Credit: i-Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3V07_0jqV6cYA00
Pippa Middleton was also seen at the concert on December 15 Credit: i-Images

In the 19-second clip, she encouraged viewers to join her for the special Christmas television event.

She said: "Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey full of festive carols and beautiful performances as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year."

The concert was held on December 15, 2022, but will be aired on ITV at 7pm on Christmas Eve.

Filming took place at Westminster Abbey where Kate was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice were also in attendance.

The event was also promoted on Kate and William's Instagram and Twitter accounts.

One caption read: "#TogetherAtChristmas is all about shining a light on people doing selfless and often life-changing things in their communities."

ITV will once again air the special festive event which will be dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II who sadly passed away in September 2022.

The broadcaster said: "The Princess of Wales will return to Westminster Abbey to host a special Christmas carol service on Thursday 15th December.

"It will recognise the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlight the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all."

Last year, Kate gave her spectacular surprise piano performance.

In 2021, performers included Ellie Goulding, Leona Lewis, Tom Walker.

Comments / 2

Me
4d ago

She is very photogenic. Some just look good in pictures. I happen to look very good taking the picture lol

Reply
3
Related
Page Six

Prince Louis hilariously tugs Kate Middleton’s arm outside church service

Prince Louis wasn’t having it. The 4-year-old royal was snapped tugging on Kate Middleton’s arm in a valiant attempt to get her to stop talking and move it along as his mom greeted well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene’s church on Christmas Day. The outing marked the first time that the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest child joined his parents and siblings—Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte—for the royal family’s traditional holiday church service. Although Louis seemingly attended the service last year, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from their traditional walk to the service as well as saying hello to members of the...
SheKnows

This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
People

Prince Louis Makes His Official Royal Christmas Debut! See the Best Photos from His Outing

Prince Louis joined parents Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte Prince Louis is spreading Christmas cheer! Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest child joined his parents and siblings — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — at the royal family's holiday church outing on Sunday, marking his official debut at the annual event. Although Louis, 4, appeared to attend the church service at St. Mary Magdalene last year, COVID-19 precautions prevented the royals from doing their traditional walk to...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Marie Claire

Prince William Reportedly “Will No Longer Sit Back” Against Claims Made Against Him and the Royal Family by Sussexes

“Never complain, never explain” has been the mantra of the royal family for as long as most of us can remember, a deeply rooted part of the Palace lexicon. But those days may soon be coming to close—if not already so—as The Daily Mail reports that Prince William plans to “push back any wild claims” in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s forthcoming Netflix docuseries, titled simply Harry & Meghan but potentially very complex for the royal family.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
924K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy