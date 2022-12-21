ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction’s Favorite Stores for the Best Holiday Shopping

We're just days away from the Christmas holiday, and Colorado is shopping hard to find everything on their list before December 25th. Thankfully, the Western Slope is full of great places to shop and find unique gift ideas that your friends and family will love. So we wanted to ask you while there was still time to shop, What are your favorite local businesses for holiday shopping in Grand Junction?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Denver’s Classic Casa Bonita Restaurant Announces Grand Re-Opening

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and, yes, Casa Bonita will live again. While we may have had our doubts about both of those things in recent years, those uncertainties have been put to rest. I spotted Santa twice this year in Grand Junction - at the downtown tree lighting and at the parade of lights, and now the news directly from the new owners that Casa Bonita will, in fact, be open once again.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall

Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Newly-Constructed Montrose Colorado Home Will Blow You Away

New homes always have an air of being something special, just like a new car. However, it's not common for you find a new construction that just takes your breath away once it's finished. A home that knocks you off your feet at the sight of it, leaving you nothing to say but, "Wow." It certainly is a rare occurrence, but that's precisely what we're looking at with this new home, available on Ridgeline Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado

Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
MONTROSE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado

Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://espnwesterncolorado.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy