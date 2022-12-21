Read full article on original website
According to You, Grand Junction Colorado Is The Home of The ???
Grand Junction, Colorado is famous for our wine, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and countless other fascinating things. When it comes to locals, though, what are we really known for?. I went to social media and asked you to fill in the blank: "Welcome to Grand Junction, home of the ____?"...
Grand Junction’s Favorite Stores for the Best Holiday Shopping
We're just days away from the Christmas holiday, and Colorado is shopping hard to find everything on their list before December 25th. Thankfully, the Western Slope is full of great places to shop and find unique gift ideas that your friends and family will love. So we wanted to ask you while there was still time to shop, What are your favorite local businesses for holiday shopping in Grand Junction?
Who’s Moving In At Teller Arms In Grand Junction, Colorado?
A new business is moving in at 2401 North Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado. Who's the new kid?. This will be one of a couple of stores opening in the Grand Valley. They're part of a popular national chain with 148 locations across 28 states. Two Locations Coming to Western...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?
That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
Meals on Wheels and Food Bank of the Rockies Team up in New Facility
Hungry families have new options as two local nonprofits team up.
Denver’s Classic Casa Bonita Restaurant Announces Grand Re-Opening
Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus, and, yes, Casa Bonita will live again. While we may have had our doubts about both of those things in recent years, those uncertainties have been put to rest. I spotted Santa twice this year in Grand Junction - at the downtown tree lighting and at the parade of lights, and now the news directly from the new owners that Casa Bonita will, in fact, be open once again.
When & Where To See This Awesome Grand Junction Waterfall
Have you ever laid eyes on this awesome little waterfall? It can be easily found in Grand Junction, Colorado. Chances are you've gone right past it hundreds of times. Depending on what's going on with the Redlands Canal, this can be a tiny waterfall, or it can be an awesome feature on the Audubon Trail. This is how the waterfall looked on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
Grand Junction’s Redlands Parkway Boat Ramp Parking Lot Closed
Construction is underway at Grand Junction, Colorado's Blue Heron boat ramp. Contrary to previous statements from the City of Grand Junction, the parking area will be temporarily closed. Don't let this discourage you from using the trail that passes the parking lot. The bike path will remain open. Original Statement...
Raised Rent Worries Grand Junction Seniors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)— Some Grand Junction seniors are pinching pennies and stretching their fixed incomes as landlords raise rents higher and higher. A local manufactured home community inflicted one painful increase this last year and announced a new one for January. The owner held a packed community meeting where residents protested the increases on […]
Grand Junction Bars That Were Too Much Fun Back In The Day
Did you ever spend quality time at the Jungle Bar in Grand Junction, Colorado? How about Jake and Mary's Colorado Club in Mack?. According to you, these Grand Junction, Fruita, Clifton, and various other Western Colorado bars/clubs were too much fun back in the day. Taking It To Social Media.
Before and After: Two-Ton Clean Up of Illegal Mesa County Camps
There has been a remarkable transformation down by the Colorado River in Mesa County. A few weeks ago we passed along some photos of illegal camps near the Colorado River between 32 ½ Road and C ½ Road. The pictures looked like a homeless camp, though we don't know how many people were camped there.
Newly-Constructed Montrose Colorado Home Will Blow You Away
New homes always have an air of being something special, just like a new car. However, it's not common for you find a new construction that just takes your breath away once it's finished. A home that knocks you off your feet at the sight of it, leaving you nothing to say but, "Wow." It certainly is a rare occurrence, but that's precisely what we're looking at with this new home, available on Ridgeline Drive.
Grand Junction woman uses dog to conceal theft
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Crime Stoppers of Mesa County needs your help identifying and locating a local theft suspect. In the afternoon on Friday, December 16, a female stole over $400 of products while carrying a dog wrapped inside a blanket. The suspect reportedly used her dog in the theft by concealing products […]
This Colorado Dream Home Includes 10 Acres in Grand Junction
Maybe 2023 is the year you finally grab your Colorado dream home that includes enough land to run horses. Only a handful of opportunities come around each year to move into a property such as this in the Grand Valley. This beautiful home in North Grand Junction is inside a...
Another Picturesque Home for Sale in Montrose Colorado
Living in Montrose, Colorado, we often forget exactly how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful place. Just about anywhere you are, you have a gorgeous backdrop of mountains wherever you look. The Western Slope is one of those kinds of places that could be sarcastically described as, "Where greeting cards are born." That kind of scenery is what you could have in your own backyard with this new home for sale on the South Side of Walden Drive.
You Told Us These are the Longest Red Lights in Grand Junction, Colorado
Why is it that you always seem to find the longest red light in Grand Junction when all you want to do is get home and go to the bathroom? It never fails. When you have nowhere to be you can make all the lights from Rim Rock Walmart all the way to I-70 at once. When you are trying to get somewhere, they all turn red on ya. We asked you which traffic lights in Grand Junction, Colorado you think are the longest. The top 20 answers are below.
Lawsuit: Nurse at St. Mary's recorded assault
This week we learned a class action lawsuit has been filed against St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. Whitney Traylor talks more about the case.
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
New Specialty Grocery Store Opens On North Ave. In Grand Junction
Attention Grand Junction, Colorado shoppers. A new specialty grocery store has opened on the 1000 block of North Avenue, across from Colorado Mesa University. This small store is open for business and ready to serve. Take a quick look at what they offer. Open For Business In Grand Junction, Colorado.
Grand Junction approves management agreement with Clifton Fire
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction city council last night approved a management agreement with Clifton Fire. Clifton Fire Board approved the measure on Tuesday, with City Council following last night. The agreement means the city will assign a Deputy Fire Chief from the Grand Junction Department to...
