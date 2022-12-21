ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Mysuncoast.com

North Port Police put together Christmas surprise for local family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police made Christmas happen a little early for one local family. Every year NPPD, the North Port Police Officers Association, and local businesses donate time and resources to help families in need. This year, the community came together to help support North Port...
NORTH PORT, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year

Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Homeless shelters preparing for more people as cold front rolls into SWFL

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is bracing for an uptick in need for its homeless services in the wake of a severe Southwest Florida cold front. “People experiencing homelessness for the first time and not knowing where to go or what to do with that for help. We definitely have a lot of first-time homeless coming in,” said Sarah Hartzell, the Campbell Lodge Shelter Manager.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers

Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
CAPE CORAL, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier County Commission accelerating beach restoration project before 2023 hurricane season

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive beach restoration project has been fast-tracked by the Collier County Commission. “We have a regular beach renourishment beach resiliency program that’s in place, but it’s very slow — it’s very arduous. We don’t want to be in a position where we are barren before another Hurricane season comes along,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Burglaries push Naples community to be safer

People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Card campaign helps bring the holidays home

Students at Gulf Elementary School are helping spread holiday cheer this year with nearly 600 handmade cards that will be delivered to assisted living and nursing homes in Cape Coral. The students helped Cape Coral resident Tom Dolan come closer to reaching his goal of delivering 1,100 Christmas cards this...
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida

The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

GMA Architects & Planners completes Shops on Pine Island in Cape Coral

Fort Myers-based GMA Architects & Planners completed work on Shops on Pine Island, a multi–tenant commercial center in Cape Coral. The project consists of two grey-shell buildings totaling 23,790 square feet at the northwest corner of Del Prado Boulevard and Pine Island Road. Building A is an 11,790-square-foot space envisioned to house five retail or restaurant spaces varying in size from 1,400 to 3,750 square feet and includes an exterior covered patio. Its 12,000-square-foot sister, Building B, anticipates another four retail spaces ranging from 1,600 to 4,500 square feet. The entrances to both buildings include inviting shaded colonnades. Tenants of the center include Firehouse Subs, First Watch and Mission BBQ.
CAPE CORAL, FL

