Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Mysuncoast.com
North Port Police put together Christmas surprise for local family
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police made Christmas happen a little early for one local family. Every year NPPD, the North Port Police Officers Association, and local businesses donate time and resources to help families in need. This year, the community came together to help support North Port...
Families at RSW left scrambling as they try to make it home for the holidays
Christmas is just two days away and with the holiday so near, plenty will be traveling to make it home on time.
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County: Lakes Park to tentatively reopen after the new year
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, will reopen to the public soon after the New Year’s holiday weekend. The tentative reopening date for the public is Monday, Jan. 9, however park patrons should confirm the reopening details...
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
NBC 2
Homeless shelters preparing for more people as cold front rolls into SWFL
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is bracing for an uptick in need for its homeless services in the wake of a severe Southwest Florida cold front. “People experiencing homelessness for the first time and not knowing where to go or what to do with that for help. We definitely have a lot of first-time homeless coming in,” said Sarah Hartzell, the Campbell Lodge Shelter Manager.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral police cracking down on ATV drivers
Cape Coral police officers are working to keep neighborhoods safe by working on a joint operation to stop people from driving ATVs illegally. It isn’t a new problem in the area because ATVs are mostly spotted zooming around at night. An empty lot along Chiquita Boulevard is where many...
Golf carts catching fire across Southwest Florida
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Golf cart fires are popping up all over Southwest Florida. Charlotte County saw flames Tuesday, and you may remember a massive plume of smoke coming from Sanibel back in October. Experts say it comes down to the battery pack inside the cart and if it...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County first responders put on a light show for children at NCH
It’s always difficult for families when one of their children is in the hospital, especially during the holidays. Wednesday night is the annual event that’s supposed to help ease the stress and put smiles on the faces of kids and parents. First responders from around Collier County showed...
Collier County Commission accelerating beach restoration project before 2023 hurricane season
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive beach restoration project has been fast-tracked by the Collier County Commission. “We have a regular beach renourishment beach resiliency program that’s in place, but it’s very slow — it’s very arduous. We don’t want to be in a position where we are barren before another Hurricane season comes along,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.
Fort Myers Beach expects about half of the island's businesses to return
Business owners like Anita Cereceda said high property prices are a reason why many businesses may not return.
Marco Island PD gifts man handcuffs after mailing drugs to wrong address
Marco Island PD gifted a man with handcuffs after he accidentally mailed his drugs to the wrong address
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Burglaries push Naples community to be safer
People in a Naples community are concerned because of a similar theme where somebody goes into your home to shoot a video, to help, or sell your home, but when you get home all your valuables are gone. Neighbors that spoke with WINK News said they hope the people doing...
capecoralbreeze.com
Card campaign helps bring the holidays home
Students at Gulf Elementary School are helping spread holiday cheer this year with nearly 600 handmade cards that will be delivered to assisted living and nursing homes in Cape Coral. The students helped Cape Coral resident Tom Dolan come closer to reaching his goal of delivering 1,100 Christmas cards this...
Crews respond to garbage truck fire in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Crews are on scene after a garbage truck caught fire Friday morning near 5660 Spanish Oaks Lane in North Naples. North Collier Fire Rescue District responded to the blaze at 8:25 a.m. The fire sparked in the back of the Waste Management garbage truck. The...
capecoralbreeze.com
Active Stretch launches wellness concept in Southwest Florida
The new wellness concept, Active Stretch, launched its pilot location in East Fort Myers. Active Stretch is designed for individuals of all ages and abilities who are looking to increase their mobility and flexibility, decrease pain, reduce inflammation and elevate athletic performance. “Stretching is an incredibly important part of your...
gulfshorebusiness.com
GMA Architects & Planners completes Shops on Pine Island in Cape Coral
Fort Myers-based GMA Architects & Planners completed work on Shops on Pine Island, a multi–tenant commercial center in Cape Coral. The project consists of two grey-shell buildings totaling 23,790 square feet at the northwest corner of Del Prado Boulevard and Pine Island Road. Building A is an 11,790-square-foot space envisioned to house five retail or restaurant spaces varying in size from 1,400 to 3,750 square feet and includes an exterior covered patio. Its 12,000-square-foot sister, Building B, anticipates another four retail spaces ranging from 1,600 to 4,500 square feet. The entrances to both buildings include inviting shaded colonnades. Tenants of the center include Firehouse Subs, First Watch and Mission BBQ.
Wild boar problem leaves Fort Myers residents with ravaged front yards & looming concerns
PASEO, Fla. — Many neighbors just east of Six Mile Cypress have been waking up to torn-up yards. They have noticed it happening more and more since Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, pigs are causing the damage. “They come and root for worms and different types of plants...
Group pulls “con job” to steal woman’s wallet in Estero Publix parking lot
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the suspects they say distracted a woman in an Estero Publix parking lot and stole her wallet. When the woman entered her vehicle and placed her wallet on the center console, which contained $382, she saw a Hispanic man pointing to her rear bumper while speaking Spanish.
