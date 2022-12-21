Lehigh Valley under flood watch as winter storm set to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, bitter cold, ice and even some snow before Christmas

Christmas candles are still on display as snow continues to blanket the area Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Bethlehem. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

The next two days promise to be sloppy, blustery and a bit icy as a massive winter storm churning across the country moves through our region and gives way to the coldest weather of the season so far.

There’s an extra present in the stocking, too — a flood watch.

The forecast from the National Weather Service calls for increasing clouds overnight that will usher in a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain before 10 a.m. Thursday — perfectly timed to the morning rush.

The precipitation should change to rain after 10, with the temperature rising to about 46 degrees. Little or no ice accumulation is expected and any snow accumulation should be less than half an inch.

Thursday night’s forecast remains rainy and breezy, though gusts may reach 35 mph. Rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible. Lehigh and Northampton counties will be under a flood watch starting at 7 p.m. Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday.

Rain will give way to a chance of snow after 1 p.m. Friday. The high will reach 50 and the wind will pick up to 25-30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph — enough to take down tree branches and potentially power lines, the weather service warns. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.

Temperatures will plummet, with a low around 9 degrees overnight. Saturday, Christmas Eve, looks to be partly sunny but the temperature is only expected to reach around 21 and the overnight low will dip to 11.

Christmas Day continues cold, with a high near 24 and low around 12.

The Valley is getting a break compared to much of the rest of the country. The system bringing our weather, already affecting the Rockies, is expected to develop into a powerful blizzard over the Midwest from Thursday to Friday.

That will disrupt holiday travel plans for millions of people expected to hit the highways and airways over the next few days.

AAA estimates 112.7 million people will journey 50 miles or more from Saturday to Jan. 2. It’s an increase of 3.6 million people over last year, getting close to pre-pandemic numbers , the travel group says.

The rest of the Valley’s forecast:

Monday

Mostly sunny, high near 29.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy, low around 18.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, high near 35.