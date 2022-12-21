DENVER – Devin Booker left Sunday’s Christmas game at Denver with a left groin injury and won’t return, Suns officials said. Booker missed the previous three games with groin soreness. He appeared to re-aggravate his groin on his second field goal attempt, a jumper, with 10:01 left in the first quarter. The Suns...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 44 MINUTES AGO