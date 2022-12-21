ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Jacksonville (FL) Budgets $14M to Relocate Marine Fire Station and Dock

The Jacksonville (FL) Downtown Investment Authority has completed negotiations with a riverfront landowner to buy property to replace a marine fire station being demolished at the former Kids Kampus as part of Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel project, JaxDailyRecord.com reported. The DIA board voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a...
Action News Jax

Jacksonville Ship Repair awarded $119M to upgrade and repair USS Lassen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ship Repair – BAE Systems was awarded $119,261,837 for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Lassen. The Department of Defense said that the money awarded to BAE includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance needed for the upgrades, maintenance and repair programs for the USS Lassen.
thejaxsonmag.com

Plans in review for downtown two-way street conversion

In 2021, the City of Jacksonville entered into a $1.33 million contract with Jacksonville-based Prosser, Inc., for 2-Way Mobility & Safety professional engineering services.The goal of this project is to convert the existing roadway infrastructure on Forsyth and Adams Streets from one-way pairs to two-way roadways to create a more pedestrian-friendly, economically viable, and better-connected downtown street network.
floridaconstructionnews.com

Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
Action News Jax

Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
mainstreetdailynews.com

IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold

With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
