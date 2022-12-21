Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”

