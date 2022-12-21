Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Jacksonville (FL) Budgets $14M to Relocate Marine Fire Station and Dock
The Jacksonville (FL) Downtown Investment Authority has completed negotiations with a riverfront landowner to buy property to replace a marine fire station being demolished at the former Kids Kampus as part of Shad Khan’s Four Seasons hotel project, JaxDailyRecord.com reported. The DIA board voted 6-0 Wednesday to approve a...
Massive fire developing in the 600 block of 8th Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A massive fire is in progress near UF Health in the 600 block of 8th Street in Jacksonville. A commercial building is engulfed in flames and smoke plumes can be seen across the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department is on scene. Officials...
Jacksonville Ship Repair awarded $119M to upgrade and repair USS Lassen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Ship Repair – BAE Systems was awarded $119,261,837 for the maintenance, modernization and repair of USS Lassen. The Department of Defense said that the money awarded to BAE includes all labor, supervision, facilities, equipment, production, testing and quality assurance needed for the upgrades, maintenance and repair programs for the USS Lassen.
Argyle Forest resident voices displeasure with Jacksonville City Council's district map
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walk around Argyle Forest and you'll find yourself crossing several district lines. "We're just a little piece of [District] 14 or we're a little piece of [District] 10, a little piece of [District] 9, a little piece of [District]12," said John Draper, Treasurer of the Argyle Civic Council.
thejaxsonmag.com
Plans in review for downtown two-way street conversion
In 2021, the City of Jacksonville entered into a $1.33 million contract with Jacksonville-based Prosser, Inc., for 2-Way Mobility & Safety professional engineering services.The goal of this project is to convert the existing roadway infrastructure on Forsyth and Adams Streets from one-way pairs to two-way roadways to create a more pedestrian-friendly, economically viable, and better-connected downtown street network.
Springfield business experiences total loss after building burns down on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Marshall is working to find out if the record cold weather had any role in a fire that destroyed a local business Christmas Eve. JFRD crews went into the building to start off with and confirmed there were no people or...
floridaconstructionnews.com
Governors Park development to include 6,000 homes, retail, light industrial space
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Fort Lauderdale-based BTI Partners says it has purchased the 3,300-acre Governors Park property in Clay County for residential, commercial and hotel development. Governors Park is the former Gustafson...
Firehouse Subs to Open Another Corporate-Owned Location in Jacksonville
Sandwich Chain Founded by Firefighters Add Loretto Restaurant
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Day
CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Walmart and Sam’s Club – Stores are closed. Trader Joe’s – Stores are closed. Starbucks -- Stores are open, hours may be limited.
Clay County medical clinic asks for state assistance to build second location
The Way Free Medical Clinic is asking the state for assistance with building a second location on College Drive. The new facility in Orange Park is located directly across from St. John River State College and the Thrasher-Horne Center.
Ask Anthony: Former driving school employees say lack of pay is leading to scheduling issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We have new information after several parents emailed "Ask Anthony" about All Florida Safety Institute. The statewide driving school has locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. The parents said they paid hundreds of dollars in order for their children to get driving...
Sugar Factory opening soon near the St. Johns Town Center
Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville location of the Sugar Factory American Brasserie will open Jan. 9 in the Markets at Town Center. “Our high-energy, sweet restaurant is enjoyed by guests across the state of Florida, and we’re excited to introduce our brand to the residents of Jacksonville,” Sugar Factory owner Charissa Davidovici said in a news release. “From our colorful and vibrant dishes, to our over-the-top desserts, every moment at Sugar Factory Jacksonville will offer guests an extremely memorable and photographable experience from the minute they walk in to the minute they leave.”
Northeast Florida Animal Rescue in Desperate Need of Fosters as Freezing Temps Threaten Local Pups
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local animal rescue needs your help as freezing temperatures threaten the lives of stray and shelter dogs. Florida Urgent Rescue is in desperate need of people to foster the pups. “Get your dogs inside”: That’s Mike Merrill with Florida Urgent Rescue’s message to pet owners...
Restaurants open for Christmas in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here are some restaurants families can go to celebrate Christmas day. For more restaurants you can visit this website. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. [SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
mainstreetdailynews.com
IFAS: Only some plants need covering in cold
With the National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicting lows in the 20s Friday, Saturday and Sunday, many home gardeners may plan to cover their plants. But when is it actually necessary to do so?. As an inland city in northern Florida, Tallahassee is among the more likely locations to experience...
Jacksonville was covered in snow 33 years ago
Anyone who was in Jacksonville that day knows where they were and what they were doing. It was the date of the heaviest snowfall in the City of Jacksonville in recent memory. Also, only one of three days when the city reported accumulated snowfall, the others being in 1899 and 1958.
Nassau County woman has warning for drivers with bling on their steering wheel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Nassau County woman has a warning for other drivers tonight after she was injured by an accessory she placed on her steering wheel. The accessory was used to decorate her steering wheel and she paid a hefty price when she was involved in a wreck.
Random act of kindness at an Orange Park restaurant
Orange Park, Fla. — ‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer, and that’s exactly what a group of people did this week at Texas Roadhouse on Blanding Boulevard. The group met on Facebook and raised money with the intent of surprising a couple of restaurant workers with a big tip.
Wicked weather: Photos from around the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some people across the First Coast woke up to icicles and frost Saturday morning after a hard freeze overnight. Additionally, wind chills will continue to make temperatures feel like the single digits in many areas this weekend. Here are some photos from viewers of the chilly...
JSO: Missing woman found dead on property of Mandarin High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After hours of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a missing 82-year-old woman has been found dead on the property of Mandarin High School on Christmas. Police say they were initially called out around 1:55 a.m. in response to a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. Family...
