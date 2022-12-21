Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
For almost 40 years, Little Pie Company has provided holiday joy
The holidays are here and, to celebrate, "News All Day" wanted to highlight a few small businesses focusing in some way on this time of year. NY1 traveled to each borough to discover some of New York's hidden gems. The first is the Little Pie Company in Manhattan. Owner Arnold Wilkerson, a former actor, first started baking out of his apartment decades ago.
Why it's so tough to get an 8 p.m. reservation
The restaurant scene in New York City is constantly changing — from what the hottest restaurants are to what the trendiest food is. Michael Cecchi-Azzolina is a well-known name in the industry and has seen it all. He’s helped run some of the most famous and influential restaurants, like...
Many brave bitter cold temperatures on holiday weekend
New Yorkers and tourists bundled up on Saturday and went out into the city. "Beyond freezing. It's just freezing. If you don't need to go outside, don't go outside. Enjoy the 24th with your family and just relax," New Yorker Jacob Urena said on his way to work Saturday morning.
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art
SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
Catching up with Floridians whose stories inspired us in 2022
FLORIDA — News stories, no matter how happy or tragic, always come and go. But, for the people whose lives are most directly affected, they don't simply slip from the headlines. Some fight to overcome extreme adversity. Others spend their time helping those most in need. Spectrum News catches...
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
Farmer: Strawberry crops sweeter from cold weather
DOVER, Fla. — Farmers throughout Florida have been preparing for the cold front. Workers at Parkesdale Strawberry Farms in Dover have rolled out their freeze protection plan to save their crop. However, there are some benefits of colder weather when it comes to strawberries because the berries become sweeter....
Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
