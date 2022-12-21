Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
Ag Report: USDA injects nearly $100 million into Ohio rural businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The federal government is investing millions of dollars in rural businesses and entrepreneurs through loans and grants. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, eight projects throughout Ohio will receive some form of funding. Spectrum News agriculture expert Andy Vance said this funding comes from...
mynews13.com
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
mynews13.com
Catching up with Floridians whose stories inspired us in 2022
FLORIDA — News stories, no matter how happy or tragic, always come and go. But, for the people whose lives are most directly affected, they don't simply slip from the headlines. Some fight to overcome extreme adversity. Others spend their time helping those most in need. Spectrum News catches...
mynews13.com
Farmer: Strawberry crops sweeter from cold weather
DOVER, Fla. — Farmers throughout Florida have been preparing for the cold front. Workers at Parkesdale Strawberry Farms in Dover have rolled out their freeze protection plan to save their crop. However, there are some benefits of colder weather when it comes to strawberries because the berries become sweeter....
mynews13.com
Seagrove potters celebrate North Carolina through art
SEAGROVE, N.C. — Two Seagrove potters are sharing pieces of North Carolina with art lovers across the world. Pam and Buster Kennedy opened Uwharrie Crystalline Pottery 23 years ago after learning to specialize in one of the oldest and rarest forms of glazing called crystalline. Making crystalline is an...
mynews13.com
Floridians brace for Arctic blast over holiday weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Floridians on Friday braced for unusually chilly weather as rare freeze warnings were issued for large parts of the state ahead of the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service said an Arctic blast was heading for Florida on Friday, followed by a holiday weekend with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.
mynews13.com
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
