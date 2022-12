The Metro Public Health Department announced Tuesday it will cease offering COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, testing and flu shots at community locations Dec. 31. These services were offered through the COVID-19 Strike Team, which formed in mid-2020 and put on more than 1,300 events before ceasing operations at the end of this year. In addition, MPHD will no longer publish weekly COVID-19 surveillance reports, though providers will still be required to report cases of COVID-19 to the organization.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO